Understanding yoga for breast cancer

HYDERABAD : Transforming an hour of your daily “me-time” into a yoga practice can significantly reduce or prevent the risk of developing cancer, notably breast cancer in women. In India today, one out of every 28 women is at risk of developing breast cancer. Hormonal imbalance is a major factor in breast cancer, but integrating yoga into your lifestyle can help regulate it. Embracing yoga as a low-risk, cost-effective therapy can significantly enhance your quality of life. According to a renowned verse in the Bhagavad Gita, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” This implies that through the practice of yoga, our bodies embark on a path toward self-healing and inner peace.

Improving Prana through yogic power

Naveen Kolli, a yoga teacher, sound healer, and founder and director of Navyoga Academy, explains, “The word yoga for me is the combination of asana, pranayama, and meditation. When one practices yog abhyas, it improves blood circulation, resulting in a good flow of oxygen within the body. In yogic terminology, optimal oxygen flow in the body is recognised as ‘good Prana.’ When one maintains good prana, the body becomes resistant to illnesses like breast cancer, which has seen a drastic increase in women.”

He further explains, “Practicing yoga activates essential glands by reducing stress levels, releasing hormones on time, improving coordination between organs, and overall, dedicating one hour to yoga can potentially lower the risk of developing breast cancer in women.”