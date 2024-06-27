Best paw forward through yoga

HYDERABAD : Yoga is an activity that needs no introduction; the exercise has received universal accolades for its mental and physical health benefits, as well as the long-standing traditional roots it stems from. But what if yoga could introduce you to something new — perhaps to your new fur-ever friend?

Pawga, an initiative started in 2020 by college friends Subhashree Madhavan, Sinduja Krishnakumar and Swathi Renugopal, brings Hyderabad sessions where you can learn yoga in the company of adorable Indie puppies romping around the room.

“When we started Pawga, the footfall at shelters was dwindling and adoptions were reducing. We wanted more people to get to know shelter pets. We wanted to raise funds for shelters and make adoption drives more recurring, and we also wanted more people to attend them,” Sinduja explains adding, “We believed that by spending 60 minutes with a shelter puppy, people’s hearts would change and they would want to adopt; maybe not right away but somewhere down the line.”

There was no shortage of attendees at Pancha Yoga, Madhapur, brimming with excitement to meet and play with the fur babies at their recent event. The dozen puppies themselves — all shelter puppies from the rescue home, People for Animals — made their distinct personalities known immediately; the fuzzy balls of energy rough-and-tumbled around, clambering over attendees struggling to hold their focus and their Phalakasana, while the timid, cuddly potatoes snuggled up in the warm nooks of Padmasanas and got thoroughly pampered.