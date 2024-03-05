'I felt extremely proud of my instrument, the bansuri': Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on winning two Grammys

HYDERABAD: Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia—nephew of legendary flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia — featured with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain in the album As We Speak, which won two Grammy awards in Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best Global Music Performance categories. Chaurasia was in the city recently for the concert Uttar Dakshin held at JNAFAU. CE speaks with him to learn about the Grammy, his musical journey and more

Excerpts from the interview:

What was your initial reaction when you heard your name for Grammy?

Initially, we thought we might get it because big names like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer were part of it. When the nominations were announced, the categories had such good entries that we felt a little nervous about it. But then our names were called out and my reaction was just, wow! Most importantly, I felt that I was taking something for India and felt extremely proud of my instrument, bansuri or the Indian bamboo flute.

The award puts Indian classical music on the global map, especially for the younger generations. How do you view it?

Initially, it was quite difficult to understand the different genres of music and what I could do with my instrument. We had to figure out how to keep everything fluid. The West likes the sound of this instrument as it gels well with almost any kind of music, be it jazz, rock or even divine music. For young people who never thought of playing live classical music in flute, this award is a big encouragement and proves that they can also reach this stage. Provided they work hard and go in the right direction.

Could you tell us about the album that won two grammy awards?

The album is called ‘As We Speak’. Three to four years back, we started touring in the US, Dubai, India and Bangladesh. We started recording some of these performances. What’s special about this album is that it has all live music. It took us two to three days to listen to different versions of these live performancesand select which ones to keep for the album, and got the final 12 songs. Last year, we started to cut the album and then the Grammy happened.