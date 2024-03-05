'I felt extremely proud of my instrument, the bansuri': Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on winning two Grammys

HYDERABAD: Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia—nephew of legendary flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia — featured with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain in the album As We Speak, which won two Grammy awards in Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best Global Music Performance categories. Chaurasia was in the city recently for the concert Uttar Dakshin held at JNAFAU. CE speaks with him to learn about the Grammy, his musical journey and more
Excerpts from the interview:
What was your initial reaction when you heard your name for Grammy?
Initially, we thought we might get it because big names like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer were part of it. When the nominations were announced, the categories had such good entries that we felt a little nervous about it. But then our names were called out and my reaction was just, wow! Most importantly, I felt that I was taking something for India and felt extremely proud of my instrument, bansuri or the Indian bamboo flute.
The award puts Indian classical music on the global map, especially for the younger generations. How do you view it?
Initially, it was quite difficult to understand the different genres of music and what I could do with my instrument. We had to figure out how to keep everything fluid. The West likes the sound of this instrument as it gels well with almost any kind of music, be it jazz, rock or even divine music. For young people who never thought of playing live classical music in flute, this award is a big encouragement and proves that they can also reach this stage. Provided they work hard and go in the right direction.
Could you tell us about the album that won two grammy awards?
The album is called ‘As We Speak’. Three to four years back, we started touring in the US, Dubai, India and Bangladesh. We started recording some of these performances. What’s special about this album is that it has all live music. It took us two to three days to listen to different versions of these live performancesand select which ones to keep for the album, and got the final 12 songs. Last year, we started to cut the album and then the Grammy happened.
How do you see your journey as a musician?
It was nice and pleasant. From the age of five, I started playing with this instrument, as in, it was my only toy. I took to this instrument because I liked the sound of it. I heard my guru, Hariprasad Chaurasiya ji playing it and practising all day long. I was fascinated when I heard him. I also think it is blessed as it is an instrument of Lord Krishna. It attracts the ears and eyes of the people. I am happy to have been associated with it and the maestros playing it. You get to learn a lot from them. It was challenging also, at the same time. Once you get the confidence, you start enjoying it. You wonder what else you can do from your end to make that piece more beautiful. For a musician, continuous growth is important. One cannot say you have finished your curriculum, and now exams are over. There is always scope for improvisation and for us, the exams’ results are received when people applaud and come to us with appreciation.
You mentioned your guru, Hariprasad Chaurasiya. Could you tell us about your memorable moments with him?
Every second of every day spent with him is memorable for me, be it off stage or on-stage. The behaviour, the way he used to keep himself calm, not getting angry. That is also something to learn because if you are not happy on the day of the performance, it shows in your music. He would be very calm and practice all day long. No wonder, even while watching a film, the flute would be in his hand. He has touched 85 now and has an amazing thought process and power. Whenever we go up to him to learn, he serves us with something new each time.
Carrying forward his legacy—does that feel heavy on your shoulders at times?
Yes, indeed. People have that expectation of listening to something as remarkable as his music, which is all over the world. I don’t think any village or city is left where his music hasn’t reached. In one way, it helps also because people know what they’re going to get. But on other hand, it’s also very intimidating as I have to meet people’s expectations and keep his legacy up to the mark. People might think what else can we do in this field since he has done so much already but there is so much more to explore. We also keep researching on his work. I try to take it in a positive manner.
What comes to mind when you think of Hyderabad?
The first thing that comes to mind is, biryani. The cuisine of Hyderabad. In my earlier days when I went to Charminar, I used to buy a lot of pickles. The city has always been very well known for its pickles. I went to the shop and was surprised to see around 300-400 different kind of them. Then there is Kubani ka meetha, mirchi ka salan, and other amazing things. The next best thing is the audience. The way people appreciate and understand music , is commendable.
How do you see the interest of young generations in classical music?
Nowadays, I see many young people getting attracted to classical music because a lot of things are available on the net. Before coming to the concert or booking a ticket, they do a small research with the artiste’s name and everything is available. They like the sound of the instrument or the chemistry we have on stage with other musicians. What triggers them, we don’t know. But I see lot of young people interested. If your foundation is strong, you can do any kind of music. Legends like Mohammad Rafi sahab, Lata Mangeshkar or Asha Bhonsle ji, they all had a very strong foundation which allowed them to do different things.
Do you also see the same dedication in them as it has been yours towards your music?
It’s a little lacking because of the gadgets. At times, when I see them playing, they tend to get distracted by the notifications on their phones. What happens is that once you get distracted, whatever you have done until then gets wasted. Your mind gets diverted. For music, I think, little dedication and focus is essential.
How do you see the influence of technology and do you think it actually helps music?
In the lockdowns, it really helped. We were doing a lot of virtual concerts. For practice also, we have a lot of apps now, like for tanpura or tabla. These things were not available for musicians earlier. Definitely, it has a very big impact and it’s useful if you use only in the right way.
What advice would you give to somebody who does not have a great background, but wants to learn?
You don’t have to. Music came in our family from Hari ji. My grandfather was a wrestler. If you know god is watching you, you will not be left behind. It is true for any field, not just music.