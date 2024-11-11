29-year-old from Maharashtra held for idol desecration

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly desecrating an idol at a place of worship in Shamshabad on Saturday night.

The accused, Saleem Arman Tadvi, is a resident of Maharashtra and had previously been charged with trespassing.

Around 7.30 pm on Saturday, a local authority at a place of worship in Jukkal village of Shamshabad mandal noticed that two idols were desecrated. He immediately alerted the villagers who then searched for the person who damaged the idols. The villagers “noticed one male person in a suspicious manner and caught him,” reads the FIR.

The villagers reportedly beat the accused before subsequently informing the Shamshabad police that an act of vandalism had taken place.

On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case “Based on the investigation and human intelligence, we apprehended the accused,” a senior officer said.

Following an investigation, the police noted that the accused had entered and vandalised the place of worship on Saturday.

“The accused was then produced before the court for judicial remand. The situation in Jukkal village is currently stable and peaceful,” the police said.