Fitness, self-defence & acting hand in hand

HYDERABAD: She represented India at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games and also participated in the Super Fight League. A mixed martial artist who never dreamed of becoming an actress, Ritika Singh stole hearts across the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries with her debut film in Tamil, Irudhi Suttru, released in Telugu as Guru and Hindi as Saala Khadoos. Her powerful portrayal of a fierce boxer earned her a National Film Award Special mention, apart from several other awards. Now, as she shines as Meenakshi in Bench Life, a series produced by Niharika Konidela, Ritika opens up to CE about her journey and more.

Bench Life director Manasa said that Meenakshi’s character is closely tied to her personality. Did you notice any similarities or differences between her personality and yours while filming?

Our personalities are very different. When Manasa and I discussed the character, I asked her, “Wait, is this your own story?” And she confirmed it was. I was honoured that she trusted me to bring Meenakshi to life. People usually expect me to play tough characters but Meenakshi is vulnerable. She has this sadness in her eyes, which was challenging for me to portray since I usually don’t show sadness outwardly. But I loved the character; she’s resilient, always fighting society, her family, and friends.

You were a mixed martial artist and an athlete. What led you to acting?

I’ve been a professional fighter for as long as I can remember, learning karate under my dad’s guidance when I was just three. As I entered my teens, I realised how much I loved competition and became a national champion multiple times. When I was 18, Madhavan sir and my first director, Sudha Kongara, spotted me during a tournament. I actually lost that match but they liked my presence, energy, and attitude. At first, I thought it was a joke that they wanted me to act with Madhavan sir. But I ended up landing the part even though I didn’t speak Tamil. My life changed after that! To this day, I still can’t believe I’m an actress (laughs).

How do you think martial arts benefit women and girls today?

Martial arts is crucial as you learn to defend yourself, something invaluable in today’s world. The key is to make it part of your lifestyle; I always emphasise that fitness and self-defence go hand in hand. It’s about being strong and capable, not just learning to fight. And yes, society may call you ‘manly’, but I say, ‘Call me that if it means I’m safe’.