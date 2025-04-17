Man kills elderly woman in Hyderabad; planned murder two days earlier

HYDERABAD: The minor boy who brutally murdered 75-year-old Kamala Chowdary at her Kushaiguda residence late on April 11 had planned to carry out the chilling crime two days earlier on April 9, but aborted the plan after the victim did not open the door, according to police.

Kushaiguda police revealed that the boy, who worked in the hardware shop on the ground floor of Kamala Chowdary’s residence, harboured resentment against her due to frequent scoldings over minor issues such as not arranging materials properly or spilling water on the floor. Enraged by her behaviour, the minor planned to take revenge.

On April 11, he returned to Kamala’s house and informed her that his employer had terminated him. When he said he was hungry, she asked him to stay the night. When she went into the kitchen, he followed her, picked up an iron rod, and struck her on the head while she was preparing chapatis. He then used her saree to strangle her.

After the assault, the boy reportedly recorded a video of himself standing on the victim and kicking her in the neck, chest, and stomach. He tightened the saree around her neck using the iron rod and tied it to a window grill, making sure she was dead.

To mislead investigators, he scattered household items around the room to make it appear as though a robbery had occurred. He then locked the house and returned to his room. The next day, April 12, he resumed his routine work as if nothing had happened.

However, on April 13, overwhelmed by fear, he confessed to his friends--Surender, Mahaveer, and Ranvijay Singh—and shared the video of the murder with them on WhatsApp.

Based on this information, the Kushaiguda police detained him while he was attempting to travel to his native place in Rajasthan.