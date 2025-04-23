Braving the malaria menace: Experts advise on how to recover well

As the dark clouds gather and the first drops of rain hit the earth, there is a sense of relief from the heat. But along with the cool breeze comes an unwelcome guest — mosquitoes. And with them, a silent threat lingers among us — malaria. Every year, April 25 is marked as World Malaria Day and serves as a reminder that the fight against malaria is far from over — not just in terms of medicines but also with regard to food, rest, and ample care for both the mind and body.

Dr Shraddha Sangani, consultant internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explains the cause of malaria, stating, “With the arrival of the rainy season, the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria increases considerably. As a physician, I often see a surge in malaria cases during this time. It’s important for the public to be aware of how malaria spreads, what early symptoms to watch out for, and how to recover well after treatment.”

Malaria doesn’t just arrive with a fever — it stays. Even after the body fights off the parasites, one can feel weak, struggle with a poor appetite, and have a foggy mind. “Malaria weakens the body significantly, so nutrition plays a vital role in recovery. A balanced diet rich in protein, iron, and vitamins is essential,” Dr Shraddha advises, further stating, “One must include foods like eggs, lentils, dairy, leafy greens, beetroot, and citrus fruits in their diet. Always stay hydrated with water, coconut water, soups, and herbal teas. Having small, frequent meals that are easy to digest is ideal.”