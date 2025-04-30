Fuel your body right: Why a balanced approach paves the way to good health

Food is an integral part of human life, but sometimes it can be overlooked or taken for granted. Whether it’s attempting to follow a new fad diet or forgetting to eat because of a busy day, we’ve all been guilty of letting nutrition take a backseat in our lives from time to time. But what happens when this becomes a pattern? Irregular eating habits may lead people to develop an unhealthy relationship with food, affecting both their physical and mental health, and ultimately, the quality of their lives. Ahead of No Diet Day on May 6, CE consults experts on the importance of eating well and the impact our diets can have on our lives.

So, what does eating well look like? Dr Deepa Agarwal, nutritionist and founder of Nutriclinic, says, “A healthy diet provides essential nutrients for optimal body function. People with a healthy relationship with food enjoy a variety of foods and eat intuitively, listening to the body’s hunger cues. They have a flexible and balanced approach to eating.” However, habits like overly restrictive eating, labelling food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, and using food as a coping mechanism can foster an unhealthy relationship with food — one marked by either an extreme preoccupation with eating or a complete disinterest in it.