Fuel your body right: Why a balanced approach paves the way to good health

Food is an integral part of human life, but sometimes it can be overlooked or taken for granted. Whether it’s attempting to follow a new fad diet or forgetting to eat because of a busy day, we’ve all been guilty of letting nutrition take a backseat in our lives from time to time. But what happens when this becomes a pattern? Irregular eating habits may lead people to develop an unhealthy relationship with food, affecting both their physical and mental health, and ultimately, the quality of their lives. Ahead of No Diet Day on May 6, CE consults experts on the importance of eating well and the impact our diets can have on our lives.
So, what does eating well look like? Dr Deepa Agarwal, nutritionist and founder of Nutriclinic, says, “A healthy diet provides essential nutrients for optimal body function. People with a healthy relationship with food enjoy a variety of foods and eat intuitively, listening to the body’s hunger cues. They have a flexible and balanced approach to eating.” However, habits like overly restrictive eating, labelling food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, and using food as a coping mechanism can foster an unhealthy relationship with food — one marked by either an extreme preoccupation with eating or a complete disinterest in it.
When this happens, our bodies are deprived of the fuel they need to survive, and we begin to feel various effects. “When a person doesn’t eat well, they experience low energy, and their cognitive abilities such as focus, concentration, and memory are impaired,” notes Dr Charan Teja Koganti, a consultant neuropsychiatrist at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur. He adds, “They also experience mood swings, becoming more impatient, restless and irritable.”
Over time, the effects become more and more severe. “Inadequate nutrition leads to digestive issues, change in weight, fatigue, slow metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, muscle atrophy and a weakened immune system. There is an increased risk in developing physical ailments and chronic diseases like anaemia, osteoporosis, diabetes, cardiac disease and even some cancers,” Dr Deepa explains. Prolonged stress due to poor nutrition also contributes to the development or worsening of several mental illnesses, including depression and anxiety.
An unhealthy relationship with food can adversely impact your quality of life through increased hospital visits and medical bills. So, what can be done to avoid this?
Dr Charan suggests that people should find other ways to cope with stress and start meal prepping and eating more mindfully. “Failing to plan is planning to fail, so planning your meals ahead of time can ensure that you’re eating healthily and on time,” he points out. The doctor also stresses the importance of carbohydrates and asserts that people should be taught about nutrition from a young age. “Water, oxygen and glucose fuel the brain, and carbohydrates are a direct source of glucose. Many people cut out carbohydrates completely, but they are your body’s main source of energy,” he says.
Balance is key when it comes to a healthy, sustainable diet. Dr Deepa advises, “Include a wide variety of foods from all food groups and prioritise whole, nutrient-dense food, but make sure to enjoy your favourite foods in moderation instead of cutting them out completely.” To achieve certain health goals, it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietician before adopting a new diet.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. Everybody has their own individual nutrition needs, and catering to these can build a healthy relationship with food that supports your overall health and well-being — where food is not feared, but enjoyed.