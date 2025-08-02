Surrogacy case: Doctor sent to 5-day police custody in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gopalapuram police took the owner of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, Dr Namratha (64), into custody in connection with the illegal surrogacy case after conducting medical tests. The X Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Secunderabad on Thursday granted five days’ custody in the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.

Namratha was taken from Chanchalguda jail to Gandhi Hospital in the morning for medical tests. Following the tests, she was brought in for questioning. She will be interrogated over the next five days, with investigators expected to probe deeper into the alleged illegal surrogacy and baby-selling activities. Police are also investigating whether gametes collected at the centre were sold or disposed of illegally.

Refuting the allegations, Namratha said, “I did not do anything; all are just allegations.” She added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she faced similar harassment over baby-selling allegations. Police said she had earlier been booked in another illegal surrogacy case.