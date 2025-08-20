After TNIE report, family of home guard gets Rs 35 lakh

HYDERABAD: Two days after the TNIE published a report titled ‘Rain, defiance, dust, danger: Life of traffic police on Hyderabad roads’, Cyberabad police and HDFC Bank extended financial support of `35 lakh to the family of home guard N Simhachalam, who died on duty on April 7.

Simhachalam (42), a native of Srikakulam and attached to Miyapur Traffic Police Station, lost his life when a lorry hit a traffic umbrella during high winds at Miyapur Metro Station.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Gajarao Bhupal handed over the cheque to the bereaved family at the CP’s office on Tuesday. The amount was released under PADC insurance, as Simhachalam maintained an HDFC salary account. Cyberabad Police had pursued the matter with bank officials, who cleared the claim.