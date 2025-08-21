Running Towards Dreams: The Spirit of Hyderabad Marathon 2025

Rajesh Vetcha, Founder, Hyderabad Runners Society

The Hyderabad Marathon is India’s second-largest after Mumbai, and one of only two World Athletics Label races in the country, ranked among the top 200 globally. We began in 2007, it was the first marathon organised by a running group and except during COVID in 2020, it’s been held every year. What makes it unique is the festival vibe: a two-day expo, a 5K fun run on Saturday, and the 10K, half, and full marathons on Sunday. Our expo at Hitex is among the best in India. Hyderabad Runners also runs year-round programmes at 15 city locations, including ‘Couch to 5K’. Our three pillars are advocacy, training, and events. The goal is not just to run a race but to make running a way of life.