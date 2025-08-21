Running Towards Dreams: The Spirit of Hyderabad Marathon 2025

Age, background, or profession doesn’t matter, hundreds lace up their shoes and hit the streets for marathons. What looks like a test of endurance is often the result of years of discipline, small races, and daily training that build towards half and full marathons. This year, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025, organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society in association with NMDC Ltd, IDFC FIRST Bank, and the Government of Telangana, returns for its 14th edition. Recognised as India’s second-largest city marathon and a prestigious World Athletics Label Race, it will see over 28,000 runners from across India and abroad. CE spoke to participants of different ages about their journeys, fitness mantras, and what running means to them.
Rajesh Vetcha, Founder, Hyderabad Runners Society
The Hyderabad Marathon is India’s second-largest after Mumbai, and one of only two World Athletics Label races in the country, ranked among the top 200 globally. We began in 2007, it was the first marathon organised by a running group and except during COVID in 2020, it’s been held every year. What makes it unique is the festival vibe: a two-day expo, a 5K fun run on Saturday, and the 10K, half, and full marathons on Sunday. Our expo at Hitex is among the best in India. Hyderabad Runners also runs year-round programmes at 15 city locations, including ‘Couch to 5K’. Our three pillars are advocacy, training, and events. The goal is not just to run a race but to make running a way of life.
Abhijeet Madnurkar, 54, Ex-President & Founding Member, Hyderabad Runners
I’ve been running since 2008 and complete at least one marathon every year. My first Hyderabad Half Marathon was in 2012, and since then, I’ve also been part of the organising team. This year, while training for the Berlin Marathon, I’m running the Hyderabad half again. I’ve run in Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Satara, but Hyderabad feels special because it’s organised by runners themselves. My fitness mantra: train well, focus on strength training, and follow structured programmes like ‘Train and Shine’.
Daksh Mavani, 20, Engineering Student
This will be my first half marathon, last year I did the 10K. In 2023, I had surgery for pilonidal sinus and it took a year to recover. Running makes me feel alive, it tests my grit and determination. Hyderabad Runners supported me a lot during recovery. What I love most is the inclusiveness, experienced runners are approachable and humble. Their victories feel like mine. The networking here is incredible; you meet people from all walks of life united by running.
Vempati Sai Krishna, 29, Senior Software Engineer, Zemoso Labs
I started running casually with my brother in 2019 but wasn’t consistent. In 2023, during a stressful period, I got back into it and it became a lifestyle. My first 10K was in January 2024, and now I’m training for a sub-two-hour half marathon, aiming to better last year’s 2.32. Initially, my mantra was just ‘run, run, run’ and honestly, I hated it. Running with the community changed that. Now my mornings are both intense and fun. With Hyderabad Runners, all you need to do to belong is to run in Hyderabad.
Dr BR Hariharan, 76, Doctorate in Management; Founding Member, Hyderabad Runners
I began running in 2007 at the age of 59, running a half marathon in Hyderabad. Running keeps me young, it’s my stress buster, meditation, and fun. I’m among the few Indians in the Seven Continents Club, having completed marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica. I’m also part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Hall of Fame, having run Chicago, Berlin, London, Tokyo, Boston, and New York. Till date, I’ve finished 70 full marathons, 11 ultras, and 200+ half marathons. Hyderabad Runners motivated me right from 2008, giving me the opportunity to take part in iconic international races like the Athens Classic Marathon (2010) and the Intercontinental Marathon in Istanbul (2013).