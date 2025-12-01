Why Hyderabad can’t breathe easy

Hyderabad likes to present itself as a city of clear horizons — a contrast to the winter smog that overwhelms the nation’s capital, Delhi.

Morning joggers fill its parks, commuters travel under open skies, and the AQI often appears moderate. But scientists warn that this ‘clarity’ is misleading. Beneath the seemingly benign numbers lies a deeper crisis shaped by dust-heavy streets, weak monitoring, fragmented governance and weather patterns that trap pollutants more than citizens realise.

Hyderabad may not be suffocating yet but it is edging towards a future where clean air becomes a rare commodity, not a fundamental right.

Dr Darga Shaik, founder and president of the Centre for Sustainable Environment and Education, noted that pollution levels have shown a “somewhat declining” trend since the pandemic, largely due to BS-VI fuel norms, growing awareness and the widespread use of low-cost sensors. But he cautions that awareness has grown faster than actual improvement.

Winter remains the toughest season, with AQI often crossing 200. For kids, the elderly, pregnant women and people with respiratory illness, even ‘moderate’ air can have long-term consequences.

The modest dip after Covid-19, he said, reflected reduced activity, and the gains have been wiped out. Hyderabad cannot afford complacency, Dr Shaik stressed.

Dust dominates

Hyderabad’s pollution profile differs sharply from Delhi’s, where smoke or industrial fumes are the major pollutants. “Road dust is the main impacting factor in Hyderabad,” asserted Dr Shaik. The city’s expanding construction sector constantly releases particulate matter, and many sites flout dust-control norms. Excavation, demolition, cement transport and sand movement send fine particles drifting into neighbourhoods daily, he said.