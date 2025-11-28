No Indian metro city meets safe AQI standards, Delhi worst

India’s biggest cities have endured a decade of unhealthy to hazardous air, with none meeting safe Air Quality Index (AQI) standards between 2015 and November 2025, according to a new analysis by Climate Trends, a New Delhi-based Organisation. Drawing on long-term data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the report reveals deeply entrenched pollution trends, severe deterioration in northern cities, and the escalating impact of winter meteorology on air stagnation.

The study compared mean AQI values across 11 major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. It concludes that “none of the top urban centres in India can be considered safe in terms of air quality”, despite improvements in select cities after 2020.

Delhi remained the most polluted city across the entire assessment period, with AQI levels peaking above 250 in 2016 and stabilising around 180 in 2025, far beyond acceptable limits. The report attributes this to a combination of vehicular emissions, industrial activity, winter inversion, and crop-burning impacts.

Although the capital saw a minor decline in pollution after 2019, the city “never approaches safe thresholds and continues to experience chronic poor air quality.”

The charts on page 4 illustrate how Delhi consistently surpasses all other cities year after year.

Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad also exhibit persistently high AQI values. Lucknow and Varanasi frequently registered levels above 200 until 2020, while Ahmedabad fluctuated between 110 and 160, with only modest improvement after 2017. Even Varanasi’s recent gains have not pushed it into the “safe” category.

These cities lie in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, a region the report describes as a “meteorological trap”, where winter inversion, cold north-westerly winds and the Himalayan topography combine to lock pollutants close to the ground.

Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, and Chandigarh show moderate AQI values, mostly ranging between 80 and 140, with some encouraging declines post-2020. Chennai and Mumbai in particular improved in 2024–25, likely reflecting cleaner fuels, emission norms, and a slowdown during pandemic years. However, the report stresses that even these gains fall short of safe benchmarks.