Transforming wellness through pilates spaces

Walk into any Pilates & Beyond studio in Hyderabad, and you’ll instantly feel the calm — the soft music, the clean energy, the effortless discipline. It’s not just design; it’s intention. Behind this graceful world of mindful movement is Zaineb Ali, a woman who turned personal pain into purpose.
It all began more than a decade ago, not as a business idea but as a personal journey. Zaineb, the founder of the studio recalls, “When I started pilates, I never imagined I would own a studio or become a teacher. I had an injury and started pilates to recover from it. But I loved it so much that I began studying the form, and eventually, I wanted to give back by teaching it.”
That instinct to share what healed her became the foundation of Pilates & Beyond. What began as one intimate studio has now grown into a sought-after wellness destination. The turning point came post-Covid, she says, “My husband was the one who encouraged me. He said, ‘You have to start your own studio now.’ That’s how Pilates & Beyond came into existence.”
Today, with branches in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and now the latest, Sainikpuri, Zaineb’s brand continues to expand, but not for scale alone. She explains, “We had many clients travelling from Sainikpuri to Secunderabad. It was only natural to open closer to them.”
Ask how this new space differs, and she smiles and says, “Like a mother, I can’t pick a favourite child! Every branch has its own charm, but they all speak the same language — the language of pilates. Whether you walk into Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills, the energy feels the same. The Sainikpuri studio especially has a fantastic vibe — the décor, the colours, the energy — everything’s come together beautifully.”
Of course, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. “Scaling a business is never easy. There are highs and lows every day. But what keeps me going is my love for pilates and the teamwork behind it. What Pilates & Beyond is today is not just my effort — it’s because of my husband, my daughter, and my incredible team,” she admits.
Zaineb’s motivation has always been to make pilates accessible. “When I started 13 to 15 years ago, I realised it’s such a smart way of working out. There are many people who can’t do high-impact exercises, and pilates offers a safe, effective alternative. I wanted to create awareness and make it approachable for everyone,” she says.
The ‘Beyond’ in Pilates & Beyond reflects Zaineb’s holistic philosophy. Alongside Pilates, the studios offer EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulation) — a modern training method that complements Pilates. “It helps people strengthen and tone their bodies efficiently. For me, fitness isn’t just about movement; it’s about feeling whole,” she mentions.
If there’s one thing that defines the brand, it’s community. “Community is everything,” she says warmly adding, “In Banjara Hills, many clients come because their friends already do. That sense of belonging keeps them motivated. In Sainikpuri too, I can’t wait to see that grow.”
As for what’s next, her eyes light up as she smiles and concludes, “I have a very colourful picture for Pilates & Beyond. I want to see our studios in every nook of the city — and then across the country. Someday, even the world. Why not?”