Transforming wellness through pilates spaces

Ask how this new space differs, and she smiles and says, “Like a mother, I can’t pick a favourite child! Every branch has its own charm, but they all speak the same language — the language of pilates. Whether you walk into Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills, the energy feels the same. The Sainikpuri studio especially has a fantastic vibe — the décor, the colours, the energy — everything’s come together beautifully.”

Of course, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. “Scaling a business is never easy. There are highs and lows every day. But what keeps me going is my love for pilates and the teamwork behind it. What Pilates & Beyond is today is not just my effort — it’s because of my husband, my daughter, and my incredible team,” she admits.

Zaineb’s motivation has always been to make pilates accessible. “When I started 13 to 15 years ago, I realised it’s such a smart way of working out. There are many people who can’t do high-impact exercises, and pilates offers a safe, effective alternative. I wanted to create awareness and make it approachable for everyone,” she says.