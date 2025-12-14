Messi Mania reigns: Carnival atmosphere in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad slipped into football mode on Thursday as Lionel Messi’s visit sparked scenes more familiar to Camp Nou than the Deccan. From early morning, streets and stadiums filled with fans in Argentina blue, many pulling on the iconic No. 10 jersey and holding placards that read “Welcome Messi”.

Supporters travelled not only from across Telangana but also from neighbouring regions — Andhra Pradesh, Madurai and Bengaluru. Crowds converged at two venues, the iconic Falaknuma Palace, where a greet-and-meet was organised, and the Uppal Stadium, which hosted an exhibition match involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

To mark the occasion, members of the Hyderabad FC Barcelona fan club organised a parade outside Uppal Stadium. Inside, a towering 30x30 tifo of Messi dominated the stands, drawing cheers even before the football began. A tifo is a choreographed display in which fans in a sports stadium raise a large banner together or simultaneously hold up signs that together form a large image.

As chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed around the ground, Rohit, a Class V student, could barely contain his excitement. He said he was a die-hard fan and found it thrilling to watch the football legend in action. He said that he hoped to see Messi doing his trademark free-kick routine.