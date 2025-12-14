Messi Mania reigns: Carnival atmosphere in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad slipped into football mode on Thursday as Lionel Messi’s visit sparked scenes more familiar to Camp Nou than the Deccan. From early morning, streets and stadiums filled with fans in Argentina blue, many pulling on the iconic No. 10 jersey and holding placards that read “Welcome Messi”.
Supporters travelled not only from across Telangana but also from neighbouring regions — Andhra Pradesh, Madurai and Bengaluru. Crowds converged at two venues, the iconic Falaknuma Palace, where a greet-and-meet was organised, and the Uppal Stadium, which hosted an exhibition match involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
To mark the occasion, members of the Hyderabad FC Barcelona fan club organised a parade outside Uppal Stadium. Inside, a towering 30x30 tifo of Messi dominated the stands, drawing cheers even before the football began. A tifo is a choreographed display in which fans in a sports stadium raise a large banner together or simultaneously hold up signs that together form a large image.
As chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed around the ground, Rohit, a Class V student, could barely contain his excitement. He said he was a die-hard fan and found it thrilling to watch the football legend in action. He said that he hoped to see Messi doing his trademark free-kick routine.
Rumpa Das, a school teacher who attended with her son, said the visit had been the talk of their home for days. She said the tickets were expensive but felt it was worth it to see Messi play and to watch the chief minister take to the ground.
Karthikeya, head of the Hyderabad FC Barcelona fan club, said the turnout exceeded expectations. He said there had been concerns after the incident in Kolkata earlier in the day, but Hyderabad responded strongly, with fans coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madurai and Bengaluru. He added that the first and second floors of the E Stand were fully booked by fan club members, and souvenirs were distributed to Messi supporters.
For Rohini Roy, a third-year degree student, the evening marked a personal milestone. She said she had watched Messi on television for years and seeing him live was a moment she would not forget.