Messi lights up Hyderabad as penalty shootout steals the show during second leg of GOAT India Tour

HYDERABAD: The city of Hyderabad witnessed football fever at its peak as the GOAT India Tour rolled into the city. After kick-starting his much-anticipated India visit in Kolkata, global football icon Lionel Messi landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport amid massive excitement and tight security.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul first watched an exhibition match in which Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part.

Reddy scored the fourth goal for his team RR9 as they won 4-0 against Aparna All Stars.

Following the match, Messi entered the field to huge cheers. He greeted the players from both teams and exchanged passes with the Chief Minister.

Suarez and de Paul also joined in, as Messi posed for photographs, waved to the crowd, played to the gallery by kicking balls into the stands, entertained them with keepie-uppies and eventually capped the moment by scoring in a penalty shootout.

Revanth Reddy receives Messi

Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with other officials, had received Messi before he was whisked away to the royal Falaknuma Palace, where the legend is set to spend the night.

The buzz intensified further with the arrival of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who touched down in Hyderabad to meet the football maestro. He was received by the CM, and together the two leaders headed for the exclusive meet-and-greet with the GOAT.