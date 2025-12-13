'We travelled all the way...': Heartbreak for fans as organisers mess up Messi event in Kolkata

KOLKATA: What was meant to be a once in lifetime moment turned into a day of heartbreak for thousands of football fans who thronged the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi

Messi was not clearly visible, as he was surrounded by organizers and security personnel. The expected penalty shootout did not take place, leaving fans angry and emotionally drained.

"We travelled all the way from Malaysia to get a glimpse of the GOAT, but we ended up leaving the stadium with much disappointment" said Krishna, who along with his friends had spent around Rs 60000 for tickets for the event and flight tickets from Malaysia. "We don't know whose fault this was, but at the end of the day, we are disappointed", he adds.

Jimmy, a football fan from Kolkata, said he and others had made extensive preparations to see Messi in person and had booked tickets through District app by paying Rs 12,774. Even though we were seated in the front row, we couldn't get a glimpse of the legend. There was clearly no proper management," he said.

He expressed his anger towards politicians, police personnel, media and crew who were around the footballer, while ticket-holding fans were sitting with a hope to get a glimpse.

Some fans later gathered near Lionel Messi’s 70-ft tall statue created by artist Monti Pal and unveiled by Messi, expressing that while they could not see the real player, they were left with no option but to look at his statue at Lake Town in Kolkata.

“We could not see the real Messi, so we came here to at least see his statue,” said a fan out of despair.