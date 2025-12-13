'We travelled all the way...': Heartbreak for fans as organisers mess up Messi event in Kolkata

KOLKATA: What was meant to be a once in lifetime moment turned into a day of heartbreak for thousands of football fans who thronged the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi
Messi was not clearly visible, as he was surrounded by organizers and security personnel. The expected penalty shootout did not take place, leaving fans angry and emotionally drained.
"We travelled all the way from Malaysia to get a glimpse of the GOAT, but we ended up leaving the stadium with much disappointment" said Krishna, who along with his friends had spent around Rs 60000 for tickets for the event and flight tickets from Malaysia. "We don't know whose fault this was, but at the end of the day, we are disappointed", he adds.
Jimmy, a football fan from Kolkata, said he and others had made extensive preparations to see Messi in person and had booked tickets through District app by paying Rs 12,774. Even though we were seated in the front row, we couldn't get a glimpse of the legend. There was clearly no proper management," he said.
He expressed his anger towards politicians, police personnel, media and crew who were around the footballer, while ticket-holding fans were sitting with a hope to get a glimpse.
Some fans later gathered near Lionel Messi’s 70-ft tall statue created by artist Monti Pal and unveiled by Messi, expressing that while they could not see the real player, they were left with no option but to look at his statue at Lake Town in Kolkata.
“We could not see the real Messi, so we came here to at least see his statue,” said a fan out of despair.
Messi, who is on a three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to step onto the ground.
Chaos erupted at the stadium after spectators, who had paid hefty sums to see the football legend, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of Messi, as he remained surrounded by security personnel and others.
Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived. Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.
Some spectators attempted to rip open gallery barricades and force their way onto the pitch, with police struggling to contain the situation, eyewitnesses said.
Later, apologising to Messi and his fans, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level probe into the alleged mismanagement that led to chaos, even as the chief organiser of the event Satadru Datta was arrested by the police. Datta, promoter and chief organiser of the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, has reportedly given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators.