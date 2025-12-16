Milind Soman: Sports connect deeply with your body and mind

Before the sun rises and illuminates Hyderabad in hues of pink, many thousands of women will gather not to compete against one another, but to take advantage of their rights — to occupy space and their minds. Pinkathon is returning with its sixth edition, scheduled on February 14 and 15, 2026. At its heart is actor, entrepreneur and fitness advocate Milind Soman, who sees Pinkathon not as a milestone, but as a living journey, one that gives women the space and confidence to rise, step by step.