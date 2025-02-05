Nanoblading: The ultimate secret to perfect brows

The beauty industry is constantly evolving, and one of the latest breakthroughs in eyebrow enhancement is nanoblading. This semi-permanent cosmetic technique has gained immense popularity due to its precision and ability to create natural-looking, fuller brows with long-lasting results. But what exactly is nanoblading, and why is it becoming the go-to solution for perfect brows? Arti Bagga, a celebrity microblading expert, recently visited Zennara Clinics in Jubilee Hills for a special three-day event, where she gave insights into why nanoblading stands out as a sophisticated and effective method for achieving flawless brows.

Nanoblading vs microblading

Microblading has been a widely favoured technique for restoring over-plucked brows, particularly for those who fell victim to the thin-brow trend of the ’90s. Alongside other eyebrow-enhancing methods like brow tinting and lamination, microblading has helped people achieve fuller brows.

“Microblading is a semi-permanent makeup procedure that enhances the appearance of eyebrows. It is performed using a disposable pen with ultra-fine needles to create natural, hair-like strokes,” explains Arti.

Before starting the procedure, Arti consults with clients to determine the ideal shape, size, and colour that best complement their face. A pigment matching the client’s natural hair colour and skin undertone is selected, and the brow area is cleansed and numbed for treatment. Unlike traditional tattooing, which uses a machine, microblading is performed manually with a handheld tool, resulting in a realistic, hair-like appearance. The results typically last between one to two years.

Nanoblading, on the other hand, follows the same process but utilises a much finer blade, creating even more delicate, wispy strokes for an ultra-natural finish. “Eyebrow trends have evolved over the years, with the full and fluffy look remaining timeless. Brooke Shields, famous for her thick, brushed-up brows, is a great example of a style that continues to be in high demand,” Arti notes.