Rashi Singh’s mantra: Just get up and get going

“I realised I had to take care of myself to look better and more natural. To look natural, one must consciously eat well and think about what goes into the body and how it will affect the system 10 years down the line,” she explains. Rashi quit sugar. This simple tweak in her life, she says, changed the way she looked, making her feel more energetic and resulting in better skin.

However, she doesn’t follow any diets. “Earlier, I would suddenly start a diet and then randomly stop it. Extremities are bad — now, I just balance healthy and unhealthy food,” she states.

Shoot days can often be extremely demanding and hectic for the actress, with work starting at 6 am and ending at 9 pm. But when Rashi isn’t shooting, she confesses that she does nothing, saying, “It is just my bed, sofa and me. I eat and sleep. That’s all I do, and I am not guilty. Sometimes, I dance or go to a café.”