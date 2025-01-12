12-year-old from Hyderabad wins Gold in Yoga at Chief Minister’s Cup, dreams of a career

HYDERABAD: For 12-year-old Sri Vaishnavi, yoga seems to come as naturally as breathing. Having started practicing alongside her mother at the tender age of five, Vaishnavi’s passion for the ancient discipline blossomed into an unexpected triumph this year, as she clinched the gold medal in the under-14 Yogasana Rhythmic Yoga Sports Championship at the Chief Minister’s Cup.

This young prodigy, a Class 7 student at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus school, is now setting her sights on national glory, showcasing the incredible potential of a young yogi who has already mastered advanced postures and seamlessly blends physicality with spirituality.

Vaishnavi is the daughter of Sri Ram Gopal, a faculty member in the Physics Department at UoH. Her yoga journey began under the guidance of her school’s physical education teacher (PET).

Vaishnavi’s success is the result of years of rigorous training, which includes mastering advanced postures, breathing techniques and the synchronisation of movements. Her dedication and discipline have paid off, setting her apart in the competitive field of yoga.

Vaishnavi’s mother, Surekha, emphasises the family’s pride and astonishment at her achievement. “We never imagined our daughter would win such an accolade at such a young age. She started practicing yoga alongside me when she was five, but it wasn’t until four years ago that she developed a keen interest. Her natural flexibility was a huge advantage in learning yoga,” she says.

Surekha adds that while the family hoped Vaishnavi would secure a place in the top three, the gold medal was an unexpected and joyous surprise.

Despite her love for mathematics and a recent foray into Bharatnatyam, Vaishnavi now dreams of pursuing yoga as a career. Her family is fully supportive of her ambitions. “It’s for her to decide, and we will stand by her choice. If she wants to make yoga her career, we are more than happy to support her,” says Surekha.