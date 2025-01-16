Chased from Bidar, robbers shoot at man in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On the run from Karnataka police after shooting two security guards and looting over Rs 90 lakh from an ATM cash vehicle in Bidar, two members of an interstate gang reached Afzalgunj in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. They opened fire at the police and a travel agent employee, injuring the latter, who was hospitalised.

The burglars booked tickets to Raipur in Chhattisgarh through Roshan Travels as part of their escape plan. Raees Ahmed of Roshan Travels told reporters, “Two of them booked tickets around 3 pm for Raipur, and the bus was scheduled to depart at 7 pm. They appeared suspicious as they were carrying large bags. During our regular checks of the luggage, we noticed a large amount of cash in the bags. When the staff asked them to vacate the bus, they opened fire, injuring ticket manager Mohammed Jahangir. They then fled toward Osmania Hospital.”

Jahangir was rushed to Esra Hospital and is undergoing treatment for bullet injuries to the stomach and leg.

The Bidar police were chasing the suspects to Hyderabad to arrest them after they killed two security guards. At Afzalgunj, when the police tried to apprehend them, one of the robbers opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. As of the latest reports, Hyderabad police have formed four teams to track down the robbers.