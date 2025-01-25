Trump mama’s birthright drama

HYDERABAD: Trump Mama has done it again. This time, he’s axing birthright citizenship, and while liberal late-night hosts pretended to be shocked and cried into their studio cameras (before laughing their way to the bank), some Indians quietly changed their dreams from ‘Non-Resident Indian’ to ‘Not-Interested Indian’. But us daring Indians? We didn’t panic. We just preponed pregnancies. If we can adjust our birth time for the perfect zodiac sign, surely we can do it for citizenship. February 20 is now astrologically approved by Pandits.

Maternity wards in US hospitals are already busier than Ameerpet during visa season. Pregnant desi ladies are lining up faster than Black Friday shoppers at Walmart, and at this rate, delivery rooms might soon be hotter than California wildfires. Trump Mama’s speed bump for immigrants doesn’t scare us — our baby bump will just bounce right over it. When has a speed bump ever slowed down a Hyderabadi anyway?

Hyderabadis are built to adjust. Trump thinks he can stop us? Nice try, boss. Our engineers have aced four years of mechanical engineering without even knowing how to spell “mechanical.” Cracking a loophole here? Too easy. Coaching centres in Ameerpet are already upgrading their syllabus to include “How to Woo a White Woman 101.” Why stop at the American Dream when you can secure the American Pie dream too? Imagine a cultural mix where brown and white unite to create the perfect shade of beige kids.