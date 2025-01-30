2 hours a day for 22 years: Sonu Sood's fitness secret

HYDERABAD: For a while, he was everywhere — on social media feeds and in news headlines. Initially introduced to the Telugu audience as a villain, Sonu Sood quickly transformed into a real-life hero, earning widespread admiration for his efforts to help those in need — even among people who don’t watch movies. Now, as he makes his directorial debut with Fateh, CE speaks with Sonu Sood in an exclusive conversation.

A few words about your new film? What do you like most about your role?

Fateh is a film I have lived with for the last two and a half years. I wrote, directed, produced, and acted in it. It will always be special because I wanted to channel everything I’ve learned in recent years into storytelling, and that’s how Fateh evolved.

The best thing about my character, Fateh Singh, is his calm demeanour. He underplays things, but he has a deadly past. That layered complexity makes him special.

What do you appreciate most about Hyderabad?

Hyderabad feels like my second home. My acting journey began here, and I met incredible people and gained invaluable experiences. I have a deep emotional connection with the city. The love I’ve received, the work I’ve done, and the lessons I’ve learned all come from Hyderabad. After Moga in Punjab, Hyderabad is the place I call home.

You’re renowned for both your acting and philanthropy. What motivates you to help people in need?

The most satisfying feeling in life is being someone’s hope. When you do good, change a life, or bring a smile to an unknown face, it connects you with your soul. In today’s world, where people are busy achieving personal goals, it’s crucial not to lose sight of giving back to society. That’s the only way to stay truly connected with yourself.

Have any heartfelt moments with your fans left a lasting impression?

There have been many. Fans gather outside my house, take pictures, cry upon seeing me, bless me, and create stunning portraits and paintings — some taking six to eight months to complete. Seeing their dedication humbles me. I feel incredibly blessed that people across the country pray for me and consider me a part of their family. It’s an overwhelming and beautiful feeling.