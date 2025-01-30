2 hours a day for 22 years: Sonu Sood's fitness secret

HYDERABAD: For a while, he was everywhere — on social media feeds and in news headlines. Initially introduced to the Telugu audience as a villain, Sonu Sood quickly transformed into a real-life hero, earning widespread admiration for his efforts to help those in need — even among people who don’t watch movies. Now, as he makes his directorial debut with Fateh, CE speaks with Sonu Sood in an exclusive conversation.
A few words about your new film? What do you like most about your role?
Fateh is a film I have lived with for the last two and a half years. I wrote, directed, produced, and acted in it. It will always be special because I wanted to channel everything I’ve learned in recent years into storytelling, and that’s how Fateh evolved.
The best thing about my character, Fateh Singh, is his calm demeanour. He underplays things, but he has a deadly past. That layered complexity makes him special.
What do you appreciate most about Hyderabad?
Hyderabad feels like my second home. My acting journey began here, and I met incredible people and gained invaluable experiences. I have a deep emotional connection with the city. The love I’ve received, the work I’ve done, and the lessons I’ve learned all come from Hyderabad. After Moga in Punjab, Hyderabad is the place I call home.
You’re renowned for both your acting and philanthropy. What motivates you to help people in need?
The most satisfying feeling in life is being someone’s hope. When you do good, change a life, or bring a smile to an unknown face, it connects you with your soul. In today’s world, where people are busy achieving personal goals, it’s crucial not to lose sight of giving back to society. That’s the only way to stay truly connected with yourself.
Have any heartfelt moments with your fans left a lasting impression?
There have been many. Fans gather outside my house, take pictures, cry upon seeing me, bless me, and create stunning portraits and paintings — some taking six to eight months to complete. Seeing their dedication humbles me. I feel incredibly blessed that people across the country pray for me and consider me a part of their family. It’s an overwhelming and beautiful feeling.
Your negative characters in the movies often outshine the heroes. What drew you to acting, and how did your journey begin?
When I started playing negative roles, they were well received, and I won several awards for it. But I always believed in exploring various genres — positive, negative, comedy — and that’s what I’ve done over the years.
With Fateh, stepping into a solo lead role where the entire project rests on my shoulders was a huge challenge. I’m grateful that it has paid off, and people appreciate not just my acting but also my direction. That’s what keeps me going every day.
Out of all the roles you have played, which role is your favourite and why?
Definitely Fateh. This is the role I always wanted to play — the kind of character I tried to bring to life in films directed by others. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to direct this film and portray a character so close to my heart.
I’ve always wanted to do high-octane action sequences, and as a producer and director, I could execute them exactly as I envisioned. That makes Fateh the most special film of my career.
If you weren’t an actor, what profession would you have pursued?
I was born to be an actor. Coming from a family of cloth merchants, I became an engineer but was always drawn to acting. Moving to Mumbai was destiny, and I’m grateful that doors opened, allowing me to work hard and succeed.
You’re known for your impressive fitness. What’s your daily routine like?
Fitness has been part of my life since college. I work out for two hours daily and have maintained this routine for 22 years. I see the day as having only 22 hours, with the remaining two reserved for fitness. In a world where people are glued to their phones and social media, focusing on fitness is vital. Staying fit leads to healthy eating and a longer life — that’s the mantra I follow.
Apart from acting, what hobbies do you enjoy? How do you unwind?
I love playing the guitar, reading books, and writing dialogues. These activities help me relax whenever I get the time.