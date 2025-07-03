Hyderabad

GHMC acts on TNIE report, clears Saroornagar nala

Officials inspected the site and launched a cleaning drive to clear blockages, restore the smooth flow of water and address public health concerns.
A view of the Saroornagar nala after GHMC officials cleared it.
A view of the Saroornagar nala after GHMC officials cleared it. Photo | Express
Khyati Shah
HYDERABAD: Following a report by TNIE on July 1 —titled Choked Saroornagar Nala Breeds Mosquitoes, Misery— which highlighted residents’ concerns over the nala becoming a dumping ground for garbage and sewage, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) promptly swung into action.

Officials inspected the site and launched a cleaning drive to clear blockages, restore the smooth flow of water and address public health concerns.

Civic activist Pratyush took to X to thank the civic body, posting: “Thanks to GHMC officials for finally cleaning the nala and removing all the garbage from the surroundings. We urge the authorities to conduct regular inspections and maintain sanitation.”

