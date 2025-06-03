Miss World 2025 Suchata writes heartfelt note to children killed in Hyderabad fire accident

HYDERABAD: Miss World 2025 Suchata Chuangsri expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 17 lives in the Gulzar Houz fire accident on May 18 in Hyderabad. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, she recalled her emotional encounter with the children, who died in the accident, during her visit to the city earlier this month.

In the social media post, Suchata, who was crowned in Hyderabad, said the city holds a special place in her heart. During her first few days in the city, she visited a pearl shop near Charminar.

While at the shop, she spent time designing pearl accessories with the local artisans and was warmly welcomed by the shopkeeper's children. “The little girls were so excited to see me. One of them had even asked her mother to find her a special dress so she could look beautiful for the visit,” she recalled. "She already looked beautiful no matter what she wore."