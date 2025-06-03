Miss World 2025 Suchata writes heartfelt note to children killed in Hyderabad fire accident

HYDERABAD: Miss World 2025 Suchata Chuangsri expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 17 lives in the Gulzar Houz fire accident on May 18 in Hyderabad. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, she recalled her emotional encounter with the children, who died in the accident, during her visit to the city earlier this month.
In the social media post, Suchata, who was crowned in Hyderabad, said the city holds a special place in her heart. During her first few days in the city, she visited a pearl shop near Charminar.
While at the shop, she spent time designing pearl accessories with the local artisans and was warmly welcomed by the shopkeeper's children. “The little girls were so excited to see me. One of them had even asked her mother to find her a special dress so she could look beautiful for the visit,” she recalled. "She already looked beautiful no matter what she wore."
The Miss World fondly remembered joking with one of the girls about a zebra-patterned dress they both owned, promising to return and match outfits after the festival. She was also invited into their home, located just behind the shop, where the girls' mother was preparing a meal. “It smelled just like how a home full of love would,” she wrote.
Tragically, the same home was engulfed in a fire that took the lives of the children and many of their family members. Miss World described the devastating news as heartbreaking. “They were cheering and praying for me with so much love and hope,” she said. “My heart breaks that they didn’t get the chance to witness and celebrate our victory.”
She further added, “Their story will forever be in my heart. Their prayers for me will always be a source of hope and encouragement through every step of my life. May your souls rest in peace. May we meet again in our next life.”