Biohacking: Bettering your body

Biohacking is different from traditional health practices like ayurveda or yoga, Dr Sudeepta expresses, saying, “Ayurveda and yoga are ancient systems rooted in understanding the body’s balance and resilience. Biohacking, in contrast, is data-driven — it often uses wearables, lab markers, and metrics to track change. That said, both systems share common goals: promoting longevity and a better quality of life. Functional medicine provides a bridge — we evaluate practices like ayurvedic herbs or yoga techniques through the lens of modern science. If something works and is safe, we look for ways to integrate it responsibly.”

But biohacking doesn’t look the same for everyone. “It always starts with the individual. We consider their diet, sleep, stress levels, work patterns, medical history and then layer in labs to fill in the gaps. In India, that might also mean factoring in vegetarian diets, vitamin B12 levels, pollution exposure, or even stress from caregiving roles. I work with my patients to create realistic plans — habits they can sustain, not just follow for a week,” she explains.

Modern technology, too, has carved a place in the practice. “Technology plays a major role in modern biohacking by helping you measure, track, and optimise your body’s performance in real time. Devices like fitness trackers, sleep monitors, and health apps act like personal data dashboards, giving you insights you can use to improve sleep, energy, fitness, stress levels, and even your mood,” Dr Rajib notes.