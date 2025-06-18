Slow down, stretch out right

In a city that is always hustling and bustling, you often do not get a chance to take care of yourself. But when you walk into Ankitam Wellness Centre in Jubilee Hills, you’ll feel relief instantly. There’s something different in the air. Perhaps it’s the sound of chanting drifting through the space, or the stillness that sits comfortably alongside the energy of aerial yoga silks swinging mid-air. But more than anything, it’s the story of the man behind it — Grandmaster Ankit, and the years it took to build this space from a dream into something real.

“This was my dream project. I always wanted to open Ankitam, where people can do whatever they want. Because when I started, I struggled a lot — for aerial we had to go to different places, for weight training different, for yoga different, for meditation different, and for pilates different. That time I thought I’ll open Ankitam, where people can do all activities in one package only,” he says simply, seated in the warmth of the studio he built from the ground up.