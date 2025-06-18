Slow down, stretch out right

In a city that is always hustling and bustling, you often do not get a chance to take care of yourself. But when you walk into Ankitam Wellness Centre in Jubilee Hills, you’ll feel relief instantly. There’s something different in the air. Perhaps it’s the sound of chanting drifting through the space, or the stillness that sits comfortably alongside the energy of aerial yoga silks swinging mid-air. But more than anything, it’s the story of the man behind it — Grandmaster Ankit, and the years it took to build this space from a dream into something real.
“This was my dream project. I always wanted to open Ankitam, where people can do whatever they want. Because when I started, I struggled a lot — for aerial we had to go to different places, for weight training different, for yoga different, for meditation different, and for pilates different. That time I thought I’ll open Ankitam, where people can do all activities in one package only,” he says simply, seated in the warmth of the studio he built from the ground up.
His words carry the weight of experience. Having started his yoga journey in 2003 and stepping into the role of teacher by 2008, Ankit knows the value of accessibility. He is the only grandmaster teacher in the city who is certified in all categories of yoga (ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, iyengar yoga, prenatal & postnatal yoga, face yoga, aerial yoga, sound healing, water therapy, reformer & mat pilates). He has completed a Master’s in Yoga.
It’s a promise he’s kept. Ankitam is a rare space that brings together a full spectrum of mind-body wellness. On asking the meaning of the name of the studio, Ankit shares, “The meaning of ‘Ankitam’ is dedication and punctuality, and my name is also Ankit; yoga and fitness are all about dedication and discipline.”
There’s thoughtful planning behind every offering. “We are the first-of-its-kind studio in the city, and the only one to offer 360° (3D) movement workouts like aerial and mudgar together, pilates and joint mobility together, and more,” he informed. Classes are inclusive that is they are designed for kids, teens, beginners, advanced practitioners and senior citizens alike. “All kinds of people are coming to Ankitam because we have a big team and three studios on the same floor, so we can cater to kids, elders, and senior citizens at the same time,” he narrates.
Ankitam also offers sound healing, nidra yoga, japa yoga, sauna, ball yoga, ice plunge therapy, pain management, and functional training.
The studio’s design is practical — centrally located with over 20 covered parking spaces, and world-class equipment. But Ankit is already dreaming beyond Hyderabad. “Yes, we have plans to open 20 studios across the world, including the UK, US, Dubai and India, in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai,” he informs.
And if you ask him why it all matters, his answer is simple: “Better lifestyle, disease-free life, personally I experience that your life will change completely if you practise exercises every day.”
And in a world where everyone’s rushing somewhere, maybe what we all need is a space that lets us slow down, stretch out, and finally breathe. Ankitam isn’t just about changing your body, it gently dares you to change your life.