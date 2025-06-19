Inhale, Exhale,Transform: Celebrities Reflect on Yoga’s Role in Their Lives

‘Yoga became more than movement, it became my medicine’

Hamsa Nandini, actress

Yoga is a deeply personal and spiritual practice for me. I try to practice 4–5 times a week, depending on my travel and shoot schedules. After my cancer journey, yoga turned into something far more meaningful than just physical fitness, it became a form of inner healing and alignment. It grounds me, restores my energy, and keeps me connected to my breath, body, and purpose. I gravitate towards asanas that support flexibility, lymphatic flow, and emotional release. Some of my regular go-to asanas are Vrikshasana (tree pose) for balance, Bhujangasana (cobra pose) to open my heart and spine, and Viparita Karani (legs-up-the-wall pose) for deep relaxation. On emotionally heavy days, I turn to child’s pose and hip-openers — they release stuck energy so beautifully. Yoga has brought a quiet revolution within me. It has taught me to slow down, listen to my body, and honour where I am, especially during the difficult days. Now, I eat mindfully, breathe consciously, and rest without guilt. Yoga didn’t just heal me physically; it taught me to breathe through pain, find stillness in chaos, and embrace life with grace and resilience.