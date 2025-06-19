Inhale, Exhale,Transform: Celebrities Reflect on Yoga’s Role in Their Lives

‘Yoga became more than movement, it became my medicine’
Hamsa Nandini, actress
Yoga is a deeply personal and spiritual practice for me. I try to practice 4–5 times a week, depending on my travel and shoot schedules. After my cancer journey, yoga turned into something far more meaningful than just physical fitness, it became a form of inner healing and alignment. It grounds me, restores my energy, and keeps me connected to my breath, body, and purpose. I gravitate towards asanas that support flexibility, lymphatic flow, and emotional release. Some of my regular go-to asanas are Vrikshasana (tree pose) for balance, Bhujangasana (cobra pose) to open my heart and spine, and Viparita Karani (legs-up-the-wall pose) for deep relaxation. On emotionally heavy days, I turn to child’s pose and hip-openers — they release stuck energy so beautifully. Yoga has brought a quiet revolution within me. It has taught me to slow down, listen to my body, and honour where I am, especially during the difficult days. Now, I eat mindfully, breathe consciously, and rest without guilt. Yoga didn’t just heal me physically; it taught me to breathe through pain, find stillness in chaos, and embrace life with grace and resilience.
‘It helps me tune into my body’
Regena Cassandrra, actress
Most mornings, especially when I’m home in Chennai, I start my day with yoga. It helps me tune into my body and set a positive tone. I love doing Surya Namaskar, and though doing 108 rounds feels amazing, even just a few energise me deeply. Pranayama is something I absolutely love, especially practices like Anulom Vilom and Nadi Shuddhi. These breathing techniques really ground me and help in my day-to-day life. Yoga has changed not just my lifestyle, but the way I move. My mobility has improved, my flow has become smoother, and overall, I feel more centred and present. Every day, I begin with a few asanas, some meditation, and breathwork — it feels like I can take on anything after that.
‘Yoga is how I realign my body, mind, and soul’
Nandini Gupta, Miss World India
For me, yoga is a form of discipline and surrender. I try to practice almost every day because it brings my physical and mental wellbeing into perfect alignment. With hectic schedules and fast-paced lives, we often forget to check in with ourselves — yoga is the one space where I circle back and reconnect. Some of my favourite asanas are simple but extremely effective. Supta Baddha Konasana (reclining butterfly pose) relaxes the pelvic muscles and hormones; it’s especially soothing during menstruation. Vajrasana, which I practice after meals, aids digestion and brings calm. I also love Tadasana (mountain pose) for its stretching benefits — it’s the first thing I do after getting out of bed. And since I spend a lot of time in heels, Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose) helps keep my back stable and cramp-free. These asanas are simple, don’t require advanced flexibility, but they really do the job. Yoga has made me more disciplined, not just in how I live, but how I see life. It taught me that while material things are a part of life, they’re not everything. At the end of the day, your body is your true home. Yoga has shown me the importance of caring for it, eating right, and living consciously. It is not just a practice, it is the art of living.