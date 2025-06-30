Accused in Telugu news anchor's ‘suicide’ faces POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Chikkadpally police on Sunday registered a fresh case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Purnachandar, who is also accused of abetting the suicide of television anchor Swetcha Votarkar. It is pertinent to note that the police has not confirmed that she died by suicide.

The POCSO case pertains to allegations that Purnachandar misbehaved with Swetcha’s minor daughter.

The accused surrendered before Chikkadpally police late on Saturday night. He has since been remanded in connection with the suspicious death of Swetcha.

Police sources stated that during questioning, Purnachandar named a top politician in his statement. However, the sources refused to divulge any further details regarding this politician.

The advocate representing Purnachandar said that the police registered a case under Sections 69 and 108 of the BNS, along with the POCSO case, which was based on statements provided by the deceased’s daughter.

In the initial complaint, Swetcha’s father, V Poshetti, informed police that his daughter had divorced Kranthi Kiran and had been living with her daughter. He alleged that Purnachandar had pursued Swetcha for three years, promising marriage, following which she agreed to a live-in relationship with him. Poshetti claimed that Purnachandar was solely responsible for his daughter’s death.

The Chikkadpally police filed a case and produced Purnachandar in court.