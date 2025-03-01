11 workers injured in slab collapse: University of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad administration responded to the collapse of an under-construction building on campus late Thursday evening, clarifying that a temporary support structure had collapsed, injuring 11 construction workers but causing no casualties.

In an official statement, University registrar Devesh Nigam confirmed that two injured workers received first aid at the University Health Centre, while the remaining nine were taken to a nearby corporate hospital.

Eight were discharged after treatment, and one, kept under observation, was discharged on Friday evening.

“Under the direct supervision of the NDRF team, excavators cleared the debris and fortunately, no worker was trapped,” the statement read.

CPWD officials explained that the accident occurred when a boom pump, used for transferring liquid concrete, accidentally struck the scaffolding, causing the support structure to collapse.

The UoH administration is filing a police complaint and has decided to form a committee by March 3 to investigate the incident, conduct a safety audit and submit a report.