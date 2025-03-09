Robotic tech deployed to speed up SLBC tunnel rescue operations: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that robotic technology has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight workers remain trapped.

He said, “Cadaver dogs from Kerala detected a strong odour at a specific location, indicating the presence of three individuals.” He also reviewed the ongoing dewatering and desilting efforts, confirming that updates would be provided after a review on March 11.

Calling the incident a national disaster, he emphasised that the state government is utilising the best global technology to overcome the challenges in the final stretch of the 14-kilometre-long tunnel.

Assuring that the government will stand with the families of trapped persons, the minister said that on March 11, the chief minister will hold a review meeting and make an announcement on the incident.

On Saturday, he visited the project site along with Congress’ Achampet MLA Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna. He conducted a review with officials from multiple national agencies, including State Disaster Management Secretary Arvind Kumar and Army Commandant Parikshit Mehra, who are overseeing the rescue efforts.

Speaking to reporters, the minister explained that the rescue teams have managed to advance up to 13.95 kilometres inside the tunnel, but the final 50 metres remain highly unstable, posing severe risks due to oxygen depletion, excessive water seepage, and metal fragments from the collapsed Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).