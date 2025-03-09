Robotic tech deployed to speed up SLBC tunnel rescue operations: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that robotic technology has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight workers remain trapped.
He said, “Cadaver dogs from Kerala detected a strong odour at a specific location, indicating the presence of three individuals.” He also reviewed the ongoing dewatering and desilting efforts, confirming that updates would be provided after a review on March 11.
Calling the incident a national disaster, he emphasised that the state government is utilising the best global technology to overcome the challenges in the final stretch of the 14-kilometre-long tunnel.
Assuring that the government will stand with the families of trapped persons, the minister said that on March 11, the chief minister will hold a review meeting and make an announcement on the incident.
On Saturday, he visited the project site along with Congress’ Achampet MLA Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna. He conducted a review with officials from multiple national agencies, including State Disaster Management Secretary Arvind Kumar and Army Commandant Parikshit Mehra, who are overseeing the rescue efforts.
Speaking to reporters, the minister explained that the rescue teams have managed to advance up to 13.95 kilometres inside the tunnel, but the final 50 metres remain highly unstable, posing severe risks due to oxygen depletion, excessive water seepage, and metal fragments from the collapsed Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).
Given these hazards, robots equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and robotic arms have been deployed to assess conditions and assist in extraction. As many as 525 personnel are engaged in the rescue efforts, he added.
Uttam Kumar Reddy further explained that while the Compressed Air System (CPS) is operational, the conveyor belt had collapsed during the accident and has been made largely functional except for the last 50 to 100 metres. He reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to completing the mission, with no financial constraints hindering the operation.
He announced an immediate allocation of Rs 4 crore for robotic rescue systems and directed officials to begin using them without delay. He also reaffirmed the government’s support for the families of the trapped workers and assured them that they would receive all necessary assistance.
The minister said that he would personally return to the site in the next two to three days to assess the progress of the robotic operations. He also reiterated that the rescue efforts would continue until every trapped worker is located and retrieved, with robotic technology playing a crucial role in achieving that goal.
Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, Military Engineer Vikas Singh, NDRF Commandant Prasanna Kumar, SDRF Commandant Prabhakar, and senior officials from Singareni, Railways, NGRI, and HYDRAA were also present in the review meeting.