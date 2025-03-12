Keeping the silent killer at bay

Every morning, you rush to the bathroom to carry out an extremely important task — passing urine. Well, this doesn’t just happen in the morning. Sometimes, it leaves like clockwork at different points in the day. But other times, it wants to venture out amid the most inconvenient situations. Whatever the case may be, kidneys play a vital role in filtering out the bad elements and keeping you hale and hearty. But like any other organ, kidneys are susceptible to diseases too. Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 13, an expert helps you get to know your kidneys better, offering insights on prevention, tests, and treatment.
Kidneys are important
“Kidneys filter out waste, extra fluids, and acids via urine. They also regulate blood and aid in the production of a hormone called erythropoietin (EPO), which helps your body produce red blood cells (RBCs). Along with the skin and liver, your kidneys play an important role in the production of Vitamin D, therefore helping maintain bone health,” explained Dr Sindhu Kaza, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
She added that kidney diseases are silent killers, showing no symptoms until progressing to an advanced stage.
“Broadly speaking, there are two ways the kidneys can get damaged — acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). AKI can happen suddenly due to infections, heart-related issues, stones, or the overuse of painkillers. CKD happens over a period of time, with the main causes being diabetes and high BP,” Dr Sindhu pointed out.
Testing is key
There are three simple tests that can be done to detect kidney problems:
Serum creatinine: It is a blood test that measures the amount of creatinine in the blood. The normal range is between 0.8 mg and 1.2 mg per decilitre. Increased creatinine suggests there is a kidney problem.
Complete urine examination: This detects if there is an infection, protein leak, glucose leak, or blood leak. Healthy kidneys do not allow essentials to leak.
Ultrasound: An ultrasound can tell you if there is a structural problem, such as detecting stones or determining if the kidneys are the correct size/in the correct position.
“We advise everyone to get all three tests done annually. These tests are widely available and not costly — you get all three done by spending just around Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000,” she noted.
B Srinivas, a chemistry professor, said, “I didn’t know I had a kidney problem. One morning, I started vomiting and having loose motions. Oddly, I passed less urine. I got a test done and doctors found that I had acute kidney injury. What saved me was an early diagnosis and treatment.”
Do you have these risk factors? Then get your kidneys checked!
Diabetes
High BP
Smoking
Heart disease
Obesity
Kidney stones
UTI
Unsupervised, unprescribed, and prolonged use of antibiotics and painkillers
Family history of kidney disease
The dialysis route
Dr Sindhu stressed that prevention is always better than cure. “Early detection and treatment can delay the onset or progression of kidney disease,” the nephrologist said. But when kidneys fail and cannot function anymore, dialysis is done.
“In a dialysis, blood is removed from the body and filtered outside in what is called a dialyser and the cleaned blood is returned to the body. It basically removes waste and extra fluid from the blood since the kidneys are no longer able to do it,” she explained.
There are two types of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. While haemodialysis is usually done at the hospital, peritoneal dialysis is initiated at the hospital and then done at home under supervision.
The nephrologist said that patients are usually given the choice between a hospital dialysis and home dialysis. “The second option offers the comfort of a familiar setting, flexibility, and independence. In Hyderabad, around 100 home haemodialysis procedures are done in a month,” she stated, adding that this option is given only to those who are stable and unlikely to develop complications requiring immediate hospital care.
Dr Sindhu's tips to maintain healthy kidneys:
Stay active and fit
Eat a healthy and balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables.
Avoid junk food, especially items with high salt content
Drink adequate water
Check and control blood sugar and blood pressure
Do not smoke
Do not take painkillers regularly
So, what should you infer from all this? It’s simple — a healthy lifestyle and an annual test will keep your kidneys hale and hearty!