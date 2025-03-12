Keeping the silent killer at bay

“Broadly speaking, there are two ways the kidneys can get damaged — acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). AKI can happen suddenly due to infections, heart-related issues, stones, or the overuse of painkillers. CKD happens over a period of time, with the main causes being diabetes and high BP,” Dr Sindhu pointed out.

Testing is key

There are three simple tests that can be done to detect kidney problems:

Serum creatinine: It is a blood test that measures the amount of creatinine in the blood. The normal range is between 0.8 mg and 1.2 mg per decilitre. Increased creatinine suggests there is a kidney problem.

Complete urine examination: This detects if there is an infection, protein leak, glucose leak, or blood leak. Healthy kidneys do not allow essentials to leak.

Ultrasound: An ultrasound can tell you if there is a structural problem, such as detecting stones or determining if the kidneys are the correct size/in the correct position.

“We advise everyone to get all three tests done annually. These tests are widely available and not costly — you get all three done by spending just around Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000,” she noted.

B Srinivas, a chemistry professor, said, “I didn’t know I had a kidney problem. One morning, I started vomiting and having loose motions. Oddly, I passed less urine. I got a test done and doctors found that I had acute kidney injury. What saved me was an early diagnosis and treatment.”