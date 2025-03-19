Betting app case: Hyderabad cops to track organisers, check influencers’ finances

We are looking into the betting apps they promoted, the content of their videos, the money they earned and its source. We will determine whether their motive was to increase subscribers or if they were actively coordinating with online betting organisers for financial gain,” he added.

The DCP noted that these betting platforms are not available on any app store. Instead, links are shared privately through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, direct messages and other applications.

Addressing influencers who have posted apology videos, he said, “It is good that they acknowledge their mistake, but they must face the legal consequences for the damage caused.”

Vijay Kumar reiterated that online betting applications and websites are banned in the state. “No one should promote these platforms. Only the organisers and social media influencers profit from betting, while those placing bets ultimately lose money,” he added.

Condemning online betting, he stated, “Betting is a form of cheating — taking money from others unfairly. Do not promote or use betting apps.”

Regarding the course of action against the accused, the DCP said that a decision would be made on whether to arrest them or issue notices.

Meanwhile, Panjagutta Circle Inspector told TNIE that no notices had been issued to the accused yet.