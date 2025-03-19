Betting app case: Hyderabad cops to track organisers, check influencers’ finances

HYDERABAD: A day after registering a case against 11 social media influencers for promoting online betting apps, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SM Vijay Kumar said a thorough investigation into the financial transactions of the accused is underway. Addressing a press conference at the DCP office on Tuesday, he said, “With a detailed investigation, we will track down the organisers and uncover their operations. We will also seek assistance from other agencies.”
Among the accused is a police constable Kiran Goud currently serving at Habeebnagar police station. The DCP explained that technical analysis and scrutiny of bank statements would reveal further details. “We will examine his role in the case and investigate all involved.
We are looking into the betting apps they promoted, the content of their videos, the money they earned and its source. We will determine whether their motive was to increase subscribers or if they were actively coordinating with online betting organisers for financial gain,” he added.
The DCP noted that these betting platforms are not available on any app store. Instead, links are shared privately through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, direct messages and other applications.
Addressing influencers who have posted apology videos, he said, “It is good that they acknowledge their mistake, but they must face the legal consequences for the damage caused.”
Vijay Kumar reiterated that online betting applications and websites are banned in the state. “No one should promote these platforms. Only the organisers and social media influencers profit from betting, while those placing bets ultimately lose money,” he added.
Condemning online betting, he stated, “Betting is a form of cheating — taking money from others unfairly. Do not promote or use betting apps.”
Regarding the course of action against the accused, the DCP said that a decision would be made on whether to arrest them or issue notices.
Meanwhile, Panjagutta Circle Inspector told TNIE that no notices had been issued to the accused yet.
ED OFFICIALS BEGIN INQUIRY
Following the Hyderabad City Police registering a case against some YouTubers for promoting betting apps on their social media platforms, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has begun an inquiry into the matter. Sources stated that the agency has requested FIR copies and other related documents to examine the case further.
According to agency sources, officials are likely to probe the issue under money laundering charges, investigating how betting apps paid YouTubers for promotions. The ED is also looking into whether the money generated from customers through these apps was transferred illegally under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Officials suspect that funds were moved through illicit channels, and the agency is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into possible financial violations and the broader network involved in the operation. City police sources confirmed that FIRs and other investigation documents would be shared with the ED once approval is received from senior officials.
Meanwhile, Panjagutta Police have registered cases against 11 YouTubers for allegedly promoting betting apps on their social media platforms. Further investigations are underway.