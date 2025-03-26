SCR to boost security on trains after attempted rape incident

HYDERABAD: A day after a woman was reported to have jumped from a running train to escape a rape bid, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced additional measures to enhance security for passengers, particularly in city and suburban train sections.
To improve safety, more women Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be deployed on trains, especially in ladies’ compartments and MMTS trains, according to a release. Regular patrolling by RPF and GRP staff will also be conducted, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain chaired a review meeting with officials on Tuesday and directed them to implement all security measures without compromise. It has been decided to display emergency contact numbers inside ladies’ coaches, including MMTS trains, and in prominent locations at stations.
Awareness campaigns will be launched through regular public announcements at railway stations, posters in railway premises and digital platforms to educate passengers about safety measures, helpline numbers and how to report suspicious activities, he added.
A decision was also taken to strengthen coordination between RPF and GRP personnel by forming joint task forces to ensure immediate response and investigation of crimes against women.
Meri Saheli teams have been instructed to patrol MMTS trains and conduct thorough analyses of security vulnerabilities affecting female passengers, with a particular focus on high-risk routes.
Station officers will be required to conduct mandatory security checks and escort vulnerable trains and sections, the release said. Officers in plainclothes will be deployed in random trains based on complaints and crime history.
Additionally, frequent drives will be conducted under the Railway Act to remove intoxicated passengers and men traveling in women-only coaches. Efforts will also be made to ensure that trains and stations are well-lit to deter crime, the release mentioned.
Future plans
Installation of CCTV cameras in all compartments with real-time monitoring by RPF/GRP personnel
Display screens inside trains to communicate safety messages and important security information
Panic buttons in every ladies’ coach, linked to a control room and the train guard
Integration of security helpline 139 with a mobile app featuring a one-tap SOS option.
Creation of WhatsApp groups managed by female RPF personnel to address women’s grievances and emergencies in real time
Collection of feedback from women passengers to address their concerns and improve security measures.
Issuance of breathalysers to RPF personnel for conducting on-the-spot tests and ensuring the removal of intoxicated passengers.