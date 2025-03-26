SCR to boost security on trains after attempted rape incident

HYDERABAD: A day after a woman was reported to have jumped from a running train to escape a rape bid, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced additional measures to enhance security for passengers, particularly in city and suburban train sections.

To improve safety, more women Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be deployed on trains, especially in ladies’ compartments and MMTS trains, according to a release. Regular patrolling by RPF and GRP staff will also be conducted, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain chaired a review meeting with officials on Tuesday and directed them to implement all security measures without compromise. It has been decided to display emergency contact numbers inside ladies’ coaches, including MMTS trains, and in prominent locations at stations.

Awareness campaigns will be launched through regular public announcements at railway stations, posters in railway premises and digital platforms to educate passengers about safety measures, helpline numbers and how to report suspicious activities, he added.

A decision was also taken to strengthen coordination between RPF and GRP personnel by forming joint task forces to ensure immediate response and investigation of crimes against women.

Meri Saheli teams have been instructed to patrol MMTS trains and conduct thorough analyses of security vulnerabilities affecting female passengers, with a particular focus on high-risk routes.