Chargesheet will soon be filed in Meerpet murder case

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police are expected to submit the chargesheet in the Meerpet murder case, in which former Army jawan Putta Gurumurthy allegedly killed, dismembered and burned the body of his wife in January. The chargesheet is likely to be filed after the police receive the Call Data Record details, which are expected within 10 days.

The case was initially registered as a missing person’s complaint on January 18. However, on January 28, the investigation revealed that Gurumurthy had murdered his wife, Putta Venkata Madhavi. The case was then altered to include murder charges.

A source from the Rachakonda police told TNIE that human tissues recovered during the probe were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which confirmed them as human remains. DNA analysis further matched the tissues with the victim’s son and daughter. “Apart from forensic evidence, the police have circumstantial and corroborative evidence to establish the case against the accused in court,” the source added.

The police also recovered human tissues and a bucket from a lake where Gurumurthy allegedly disposed of the ashes and remnants of the body.

According to sources, the police are awaiting the CDR details of both the accused and the victim. “Except for the CDR and location details, the investigation is complete. We expect to receive this information within 10 days, after which we will file the chargesheet in court. Following this, a petition will be submitted before the district sessions court to request a fast-track trial,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the accused, filed a bail petition in a local court, but it was denied.