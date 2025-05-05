35-year-old mauled to death by own pet in Hyderabad flat

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man, Pavan from Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly mauled to death by his three-year-old male Siberian Husky in Madhura Nagar on Sunday.

According to police, Pavan, a divorcee, was living with friends and had been unwell for several days. He also had asthma.

On Sunday morning, his roommate Sandeep left for work, leaving Pavan in the room. Sandeep returned in the afternoon and again in the evening, but found the door locked.

Growing suspicious, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Pavan’s body with injuries, including to his private parts.

The dog reportedly ran out of the room with blood stains around its mouth. Police collected samples from the dog’s mouth.

Pavan was found lying on the floor with visible injuries. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.