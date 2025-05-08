Sirens, smoke & strategy: Hyderbad tests civil defence readiness

HYDERABAD: Hours after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, air sirens blared across Hyderabad for the first time in over 50 years on Wednesday as part of a large-scale civil defence mock drill.

Code-named “Operation Abhyaas”, the exercise was conducted at four residential areas — Nacharam, Mehdipatnam, West Marredpally and Champapet — as per the directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It aimed to simulate wartime emergency scenarios and strengthen coordination between multiple emergency response agencies.

Personnel from the police, fire department, Telangana Disaster Response Force (TDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), traffic police, and TGSPDCL participated in the drill.

The drills were conducted at May Flower Apartments (Nacharam), Avalon Apartments (Mehdipatnam), Manbhum Millennium Residence (West Marredpally) and BPS Twin Towers (Champapet). They began at 4 pm with a two-minute air siren, after which khaki-clad personnel sprang into action, urging residents to stay calm and follow instructions.

By 4.15 pm, response teams arrived on-site to evacuate residents, including children and senior citizens. Volunteers played the roles of injured civilians, who were transported to temporary medical camps. Critical cases were mock-transferred to nearby hospitals and police ensured emergency vehicles had clear routes via controlled traffic flow. The entire operation was monitored in real time from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

At Manbhum Millennium Residence, T Prasad, president of the resident welfare association, said, “We were informed a day in advance and rehearsed earlier in the afternoon. Around 80 residents participated. This exercise has significantly raised awareness, which is crucial in today’s scenario.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police SV Krishna stated that over 100 police personnel were involved. “The primary goal was to assess our emergency response preparedness and ensure no one was left behind. Our teams executed the operation with diligence,” he said.