Tuning into inner peace at Varthamaan Yoga’s MSRT workshop

In a quiet room filled with the freshness of morning air, where the only instruction is to follow your own rhythm, calm arrives effortlessly. As a gentle, balanced, and soothing sound fills the space, it feels less like an external chant and more like the soul’s own music — inviting alignment, clarity, and peace into a busy mind.

This was the atmosphere at Varthamaan Yoga’s Mind Sound Resonance Technique (MSRT) workshop. Conducted by experts trained at SVYASA (Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana), the session blended traditional yogic chanting with a modern understanding of neuroacoustics and nervous system regulation.

MSRT is rooted in the yogic understanding that sound is not merely heard, but absorbed and aligned with. Drawing from ancient scriptures and developed by SVYASA, the technique employs mentally resonant sounds — such as ‘om’ and other mantras — paired with slow, conscious breathing.