Tuning into inner peace at Varthamaan Yoga’s MSRT workshop

In a quiet room filled with the freshness of morning air, where the only instruction is to follow your own rhythm, calm arrives effortlessly. As a gentle, balanced, and soothing sound fills the space, it feels less like an external chant and more like the soul’s own music — inviting alignment, clarity, and peace into a busy mind.
This was the atmosphere at Varthamaan Yoga’s Mind Sound Resonance Technique (MSRT) workshop. Conducted by experts trained at SVYASA (Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana), the session blended traditional yogic chanting with a modern understanding of neuroacoustics and nervous system regulation.
MSRT is rooted in the yogic understanding that sound is not merely heard, but absorbed and aligned with. Drawing from ancient scriptures and developed by SVYASA, the technique employs mentally resonant sounds — such as ‘om’ and other mantras — paired with slow, conscious breathing.
Studies on MSRT suggest that this practice stimulates the vagus nerve and significantly helps reduce anxiety, insomnia, emotional distress, and even psychosomatic disorders.
Pratibha Vadlamani, a trainer at Varthamaan Yoga, explained, “The human mind processes everything in terms of images — visual and auditory. MSRT focuses on the auditory to foster body-mind coordination, leading to a deep sense of stillness. Each of us is composed of sound waves — either Ahata Nada (audible) or Anahata Nada (inaudible) — and carries a unique frequency. Through MSRT, we help individuals tune into their inner resonance to restore both energy and balance.”
While relaxing music or silent meditation may offer temporary refuge from daily stress, MSRT introduces a deeper dimension — inner coherence. Though the session began with chants, it gradually evolved into what the trainer calls ‘the sound of the heart’.
“Usually, there’s too much going on in our heads for us to meditate instantly. But with MSRT, I reached a new level of meditative awareness. I also learned about Mrityunjaya mantras and how they support inner coherence,” shared participant Aashrita Nimmala, a software engineer at Pragma Edge.
What sets MSRT apart is its non-performative nature. There’s no pressure to perfect the technique — no need for musical talent, vocal strength, or physical flexibility.
“Each person has a unique resonance profile,” said Pratibha, adding, “While we follow a standard procedure, the pitch and amplitude offer enough space for individual exploration. It’s about mastering the mind, not the sound.”
In this way, MSRT becomes a gentle rebellion against the constant pressure to improve and optimise. All it asks is your presence — and the courage to let sound do its quiet work.
MSRT is not a means to escape the world but an invitation to return to ourselves. “By the end of the session, I felt a calm worth a million. I wish practices like this were part of our daily routines,” shared participant Rahul Somisetty, business head, N Space Tech India Pvt Ltd.
In a world wired for speed and distraction, MSRT is a powerful reminder — sometimes, the most profound healing begins simply by tuning in.