Congress tries to enlist support of Andhra ‘settlers’, Tollywood

HYDERABAD: As the Andhra “settler” voters — a number of whom belong to the Kamma community and represent the Telugu film industry — emerge as a decisive factor in the Jubilee Hills byelection, the ruling Congress has made a calculated emotional pitch to attract them ahead of the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promise to install a statue of TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao at Mythrivanam ‘X’ Roads in Ameerpet is likely to be a turning point in the high-stakes contest, according to political analysts.

They see this move as more than just a tribute to the legendary actor and the first non-Congress CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. It is a strategic move that is aimed at consolidating the Kamma community, a politically influential bloc that has traditionally leaned towards the TDP, and to win the cultural sentiment of Andhra settlers, they opined.