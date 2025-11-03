Congress tries to enlist support of Andhra ‘settlers’, Tollywood

HYDERABAD: As the Andhra “settler” voters — a number of whom belong to the Kamma community and represent the Telugu film industry — emerge as a decisive factor in the Jubilee Hills byelection, the ruling Congress has made a calculated emotional pitch to attract them ahead of the Jubilee Hills byelection.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promise to install a statue of TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao at Mythrivanam ‘X’ Roads in Ameerpet is likely to be a turning point in the high-stakes contest, according to political analysts.
They see this move as more than just a tribute to the legendary actor and the first non-Congress CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. It is a strategic move that is aimed at consolidating the Kamma community, a politically influential bloc that has traditionally leaned towards the TDP, and to win the cultural sentiment of Andhra settlers, they opined.
The bypoll is necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who was also from the Kamma community. The BRS has fielded Gopinath’s widow Sunitha, banking on sympathy and community consolidation.
The chief minister’s promise appears to appease these sections and expand his party’s presence in the poll-bound constituency.
During his recent campaign in the densely populated lanes of Erragadda, Vengal Rao Nagar and Borabanda, Revanth Reddy struck a conciliatory tone, saying, “Everyone loves NTR, my government will install his statue at Mythrivanam, and I will join the statue inauguration very soon.”
For many settlers, that symbolism matters.
Speaking to TNIE, Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation president Anil Kumar Vallabhaneni said that the chief minister’s announcement is definitely a “recognition” for Andhra settlers, Kamma community and film industry.
Blurring the divide
No other chief minister dared to install an NTR statue in the heart of the city, he said, and added that the chief minister’s remarks blur the Andhra and Telangana divide, giving equal preference to all Telugu people. “If the chief minister respects NTR, it feels like he’s respecting our shared identity too,” he added.
According to a communication by Congress MP Mallu Ravi to party functionaries, these three divisions together account for over 1.6 lakh voters, a majority of whom are “settlers” from Andhra Pradesh. The remaining four divisions — Yousufguda, Shaikpet, Rahmatnagar and Somajiguda — also have a notable settler presence, making this segment critical for any party seeking to cross the finish line.
The film industry workforce — light boys, junior artists, technicians — forms another undercurrent of this election. Addressing their concerns, the chief minister recently announced a proposal to mandate a 20% contribution from movie profits (in cases where ticket prices are increased) towards a welfare fund for film workers. The move, widely discussed in Tollywood circles, is being read as an attempt to blend welfare politics with cultural outreach.
The CM also promised to install a statue of P Janardhan Reddy in Borabanda, describing the five-time MLA and trade union leader as a person who always fought for the rights and welfare of the underprivileged. This move is being seen as Revanth’s attempt to woo voters from the poorer sections of society.
Congress candidate, brother booked for MCC violation
Hyderabad: Borabanda police have registered two separate cases against Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav and his brother Venkat Yadav for allegedly threatening and abusing BRS workers and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to police, a case was registered against Naveen Yadav under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS, following a complaint by Shaik Mohd Azharuddin, assistant returning officer of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The complaint alleged that Naveen Yadav made threatening and abusive statements against BRS leaders during a public interaction on October 29.
Congress forms panel to implement poll strategy
Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Sunday constituted a coordination committee for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi as its chairperson. Former MLA Eravathri Anil Kumar has been appointed as the co-chairperson of the committee, which also comprises Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy, Hyderabad DCC chief Sameer Waliullah and Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy as members. The panel will coordinate in implementing the party’s campaign strategy in the high-profile constituency.