Contrasting survey reports add edge to Jubilee Hills bypoll battle

HYDERABAD: In the high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll, truth seems to depend on which survey one believes.

The political field is split between two narratives: one drawn by the KK Survey, showing the BRS gaining ground, and another by the Lok Poll Survey, suggesting the Congress maintains a comfortable lead.

This war of survey results has become a defining feature of the campaign, boosting cadre morale on both sides and keeping voters guessing.

Meanwhile, political temperatures have risen sharply with all parties treating the byelection as a prestige fight. Surveys, campaign rhetoric and verbal duels between rival leaders have turned the contest into a battle of perception and pride.

The latest report of KK Surveys and Strategies, which predicts a close contest with a slight edge to the BRS candidate, has energised the pink party’s cadre.

The findings, widely shared on social media, have given the BRS campaign fresh momentum ahead of polling day. In contrast, the Lok Poll Survey has buoyed the Congress camp, indicating a clear lead for the ruling party.

Sources said the survey credits the advantage to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s popularity and the government’s recent welfare initiatives in the constituency.