Jubilee Hills bypoll a litmus test for Revanth's leadership

HYDERABAD: The recent political moves orchestrated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have made it clear that he has made the Jubilee Hills byelection his own.

What ought to have been a routine bypoll has now evolved into a battle of prestige for the Congress and a litmus test for the chief minister’s leadership and governance claims. The recent reshuffle within the party has set the tone.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet, Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy’s appointment as advisor to the government and Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao’s elevation as chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation — all have sparked speculation that Revanth is moving his pieces with care, balancing ambition with loyalty. Each new appointment, say insiders, serves a single purpose: shoring up the party ranks ahead of the byelection.