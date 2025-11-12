Rewriting the fitness story

Kiran Dembla, a well-known celebrity fitness expert, has been on the frontline of this change. She says what she sees now is very different from what she saw even a few years ago. “Women are now more empowered than ever to take control of their fitness journeys, and I’m loving the growing popularity of strength training and functional fitness among women. It’s not just about looking good...it’s about feeling strong, confident, and being able to take on whatever life throws your way,” she says.

That shift in language — from ‘toned’ to ‘strong’ has been central to how women relate to fitness now. For many, it’s not about weight loss anymore; it’s about agency. Kiran sees strength training is becoming more popular among women today, “Women are finally realising the incredible benefits of strength training. It improves bone density and mental health as well. When women incorporate strength training into their fitness routines, they very often experience a sense of empowerment and confidence that goes far beyond the gym.”