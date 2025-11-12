Rewriting the fitness story

At some point over the past few years, something quietly shifted in gyms, homes, and conversations around fitness. The obsession with ‘getting slim’ began to fade, replaced by something far more empowering: getting strong.
What was once a world dominated by treadmills and Zumba sessions, has now made space for squats, kettlebells, and resistance bands. More women, across age groups and professions, are gravitating towards strength training. The narrative isn’t about shrinking anymore. It’s about growing stronger, inside and out.
Kiran Dembla, a well-known celebrity fitness expert, has been on the frontline of this change. She says what she sees now is very different from what she saw even a few years ago. “Women are now more empowered than ever to take control of their fitness journeys, and I’m loving the growing popularity of strength training and functional fitness among women. It’s not just about looking good...it’s about feeling strong, confident, and being able to take on whatever life throws your way,” she says.
That shift in language — from ‘toned’ to ‘strong’ has been central to how women relate to fitness now. For many, it’s not about weight loss anymore; it’s about agency. Kiran sees strength training is becoming more popular among women today, “Women are finally realising the incredible benefits of strength training. It improves bone density and mental health as well. When women incorporate strength training into their fitness routines, they very often experience a sense of empowerment and confidence that goes far beyond the gym.”
Dr Venkat Nani Kumar B, senior consultant, internal medicine and sports medicine at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, has observed the same evolution from a health perspective. “Just 140 minutes a week can reduce heart-related mortality by up to 30%. It also helps build bone density, crucial around menopause, while preserving muscle mass, boosting metabolism, and improving posture, balance, and immune function. Despite lingering myths, experts confirm that weight training doesn’t cause women to ‘bulk up’. Lower testosterone levels mean women tone down and not develop excessive muscle. With these proven benefits, strength training is becoming a go-to fitness choice for women of all ages,” he notes.
The emotional and psychological benefits are just as strong. Bobby, personal trainer, and group dance fitness instructor based in Hyderabad, has worked with dozens of women who’ve embraced working out. He says that the mental change is one of the biggest transformations he witnesses. “When it comes to strength training, it not only tones your body but also improves strength, stamina, burns fat and boosts your metabolic rate. It’s a complete activity, and everyone should include cardio, strength, flexibility, and balance in their routine,” he says.
But the journey doesn’t come without hurdles; especially for beginners. “One can start with three days of strength training in a week. You begin with a 45-minute session that includes a proper warm-up, then move into the main workout, followed by a good cool-down with static stretches. It is about maintaining a balanced routine, and when it comes to cardio, it could be anything such as treadmill, cycling, outdoor running, swimming, or whatever works for you,” says Bobby.
Dr Venkat explains about functional fitness and how it helps in daily life. “Functional fitness focuses on movements like squatting, lifting, pushing, and pulling, mimicking daily activities. It improves strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility, helping individuals perform everyday tasks more safely and efficiently. Physicians recommend it to enhance mobility, reduce injury risk, and support long-term independence, especially as we age. Training the same muscle groups daily isn’t recommended. We advise alternating workout intensity or target areas and incorporating active recovery or mobility sessions to allow proper muscle repair and reduce injury risk,” he notes. Adding a note of caution for those just getting started, Kiran says, “One common mistake women make when starting strength training is not focusing on proper form and technique. This can increase the risk of injury and reduce the effectiveness of the exercise. Another mistake is not giving themselves enough rest and recovery time. Strength training requires time to recover, so make sure to listen to your body and take rest days as needed.”
Dr Venkat adds that overtraining is another risk, especially for those who are new and highly motivated. “Physicians follow American College of Spors Medicine guidelines: train major muscle groups two to three times per week, allowing at least 48 hours of rest between sessions for the same muscles. Proper rest, nutrition, and sleep are vital to recovery and help prevent overtraining, which can lead to fatigue, burnout, and reduced performance,” he says.