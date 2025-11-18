Relatives of Saudi bus-tanker crash victims grieve in helplessness and silence

HYDERABAD: Grief swept through the narrow lanes of Jhirra in Asifnagar on Monday as friends, neighbours and relatives gathered at the home of Mohammed Ali (54), one of the victims of the Saudi Arabia bus accident. A heavy silence filled the house, broken only by the cries of women mourning upstairs.

The family is reeling from the loss of six members, including Ali. His son, Mohammed Shoaib, who stayed back in Hyderabad to run the family’s small hotel in Bazar Ghat, received visitors outside, recounting the news that reached him from abroad. He said he had spoken to his parents just days earlier.

Another man named Shoaib, who had been travelling with seven members of his in-laws’ family, jumped out of the bus with the driver moments after the crash, his cousin told TNIE.

At Haj House, the brother of another victim, Mohammed Manzoor, said he received a call around 4 am informing him of the tragedy. Four members of his family, including his elder brother, had travelled together. He urged the government to facilitate travel for relatives. His family also booked through Al Makkah Travels.