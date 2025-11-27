Muscle-man with a mission

For someone who has lived and breathed fitness since the age of nine, Branko Teodorovic is more than a six-time world champion and Mr Universe winner; he’s a man on a mission. Recently inducted into the Fitness Wall of Fame, Branko is now set to transform India’s fitness and wellness landscape. After decades of global recognition, he’s found a new home, and purpose — in Hyderabad, partnering with iGym to merge luxury, science, and education under one roof.
He shares, “I competed professionally for many years, and by the end of my career, I started promoting competitions and shows around the world. That brought me to India, and I soon realised how big of an opportunity India actually is. In the West, we don’t truly realise the growth happening here.”
Having moved to Mumbai about 16 months ago, Branko began consulting on high-end projects before teaming up with Vamshi Reddy, the visionary behind iGym Hyderabad. “Vamshi and I share the same vision — to create the most luxurious, technologically advanced club in India. Our training floor and equipment setup can’t be found anywhere; not even in New York,” he says with pride.
At iGym, innovation meets precision. The facility houses Technogym equipment used in the Paris Olympics, motors developed with NASA for aerospace resistance training, and machines from a Christian Dior–Technogym collaboration. But for him, it’s not just about luxury; it’s about impact. Having worked across continents, he was struck by India’s nutritional imbalance. “Traditional diets here are high in carbohydrates and fats but low in protein.
Today, we’re running about a 70% obesity rate — third globally behind the US and China. One club, one client at a time, we are making a difference,” he mentions.
Branko’s mission extends beyond fitness — it’s about education. Through corporate talks and wellness sessions, he emphasises preventive health. “We in fitness are the last line of defense — the preventative medicine component,” he says, adding, “With GST on fitness services reduced from 18% to 5%, there’s great incentive, but our role is to educate and spread awareness about wellness.”
Reflecting on his journey, Branko says, “I always had a vision. Even as a child in track and field, I knew where I wanted to be. My turning point was leaving home at 20 to study in the US. I grew up in a war-torn country, and leaving home changed my life. Later, when injuries ended my career, I learned to turn negatives into positives. ”
His long-standing association with Technogym, the global leader in fitness technology, opened doors to work with elite athletes and celebrities. “Technogym has been the official partner of the International Olympic Committee since Sydney 2000,” he explains, adding, “Through that partnership, I trained or collaborated with Nacho Figueras, the face of Ralph Lauren; Nic Roldan, captain of the US polo team; Kent Farrington, show jumper; Georgina Bloomberg; and even the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers.”
Branko recalls polo champion Nic Roldan fondly. “Nic was such an athlete — always eager to push himself. Watching him do things that seemed impossible was inspiring. I was blessed to meet and guide people who trusted my expertise,” he says.
Now in India, he’s eager to understand the local fitness ecosystem. Having conquered the world stage, Branko’s focus is now evolution. “Once, it was about competition. Now, it’s about building,” he says, further adding, “After retiring in 2023, my next goal was entrepreneurship. I chose India because it allows me to scale my business, something I couldn’t do in New York. It’s about working smarter, improving, and staying hungry and humble.”
Amid India’s fitness boom, Branko is also advocating for regulation. “Fitness in India is unregulated. Trainers don’t need certification, few know CPR, and supplements are unchecked. At iGym, we changed that and every trainer is certified and knows how to use a defibrillator. These small steps save lives,” he warns.
He also stresses the rise in cardiac arrests post-workouts. “You can’t just take a client and start training. We begin with full body scans, blood reports, and medical assessments, working closely with doctors. Prevention is key,” Branko shares.
With discipline etched into his DNA, Branko continues to lead by example. “I wake up at four every morning. For me, it’s about learning, adapting, improving. Fitness is not just what I do; it’s who I am,” he notes.