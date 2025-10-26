RTA cracks down on private buses in Hyderabad after Kurnool tragedy

HYDERABAD: A day after the Kurnool bus accident that claimed 19 lives, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) intensified inspections of contract carriage buses across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Malkajgiri districts.

The large-scale drive launched early Saturday exposed widespread safety violations and permit breaches in the private passenger transport sector.

Inspections began at 4.30 am, with enforcement teams deployed at key transit points to check private buses on inter-state routes. In a single day, the RTA booked 68 cases, collected Rs 1.17 lakh in compounding fees, and seized four vehicles.

The highest number of violations was reported from Hyderabad North Zone, where 23 cases were booked and Rs 46,000 collected. Common offences included absence of fire extinguishers and first-aid boxes, use of prohibited multi-tone horns, and unauthorised carriage of commercial goods.

“Some contract carriage buses were carrying commercial goods, which is strictly prohibited. These vehicles are allowed to carry only passenger luggage,” an RTA official said.

In one case, a bus bearing registration TS12UE1236 was found operating with 29 seats despite permission for only 23. “Such illegal alterations affect the vehicle’s balance, posing a serious risk,” the official added.

In the Rangareddy district, 14 buses were booked for permit misuse, unauthorised seating modifications, and missing documentation, leading to the seizure of three vehicles. In Medchal-Malkajgiri, seven cases were booked, with one seizure due to tax default and lack of safety equipment.