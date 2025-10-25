'Flames spread like monsters; can't believe I'm alive': Kurnool bus accident survivors recount harrowing night

KURNOOL: Survivors of the Kurnool road mishap woke to a nightmare that will haunt them forever. What began as a routine journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru turned into a fiery horror in the early hours of Friday, when a private travel bus reportedly collided with a motorcycle near Chinna Tekuru on National Highway-44. Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames, claiming 20 lives — including the motorcyclist—and injuring several others.
Naveen Kumar, a software professional from Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, recalled the moment of horror: “I was asleep when I heard a loud bang. Flames were spreading like monsters. Someone broke the window glass beside me, and I jumped out. I still can’t believe I’m alive.” Surya, another passenger en route to a job interview in Bengaluru, said, “The bus was filled with smoke. I heard children crying and people shouting. I broke the glass with my elbow and jumped. My leg fractured, but that pain is nothing compared to what I saw behind me.”
The charred skeleton of the bus stood as a grim monument to the tragedy — bodies burnt beyond recognition, some still seated, others collapsed near the exit. Ruchita, another survivor, described her escape as a rebirth. “I could feel the heat biting my skin. Someone outside shouted to break the glass. I jumped and ran without turning back.” Suryanarayana, also among the survivors, said, “The fire swallowed the entire bus in seconds. Screams still echo in my ears.”
The motorcyclist, Shiv Shankar (21), from TV9 Prajanagar near Kurnool, had just celebrated actor Prabhas’ birthday with friends before heading to Dhone for work, when he lost his life in the mishap.
Amid the chaos, Haima Reddy, a woman travelling by car from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad, showed remarkable courage. “I couldn’t just drive away,” she said. “I called the police and helped pull people out. Some were screaming, some were silent… I can’t forget those moments.” Her swift action helped emergency teams reach the site quickly.
By sunrise, rescue teams were still recovering bodies. Relatives arrived clutching photos, praying for miracles. Forensic teams began collecting DNA samples to identify victims. K Sheshagiri, former Sarpanch of Chinna Tekuru, described the scene: “Shoes scattered, half-burnt bags, mobile phones melted into the road. It didn’t look like a bus—it looked like a cremation ground.”