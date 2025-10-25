'Flames spread like monsters; can't believe I'm alive': Kurnool bus accident survivors recount harrowing night

KURNOOL: Survivors of the Kurnool road mishap woke to a nightmare that will haunt them forever. What began as a routine journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru turned into a fiery horror in the early hours of Friday, when a private travel bus reportedly collided with a motorcycle near Chinna Tekuru on National Highway-44. Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames, claiming 20 lives — including the motorcyclist—and injuring several others.

Naveen Kumar, a software professional from Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, recalled the moment of horror: “I was asleep when I heard a loud bang. Flames were spreading like monsters. Someone broke the window glass beside me, and I jumped out. I still can’t believe I’m alive.” Surya, another passenger en route to a job interview in Bengaluru, said, “The bus was filled with smoke. I heard children crying and people shouting. I broke the glass with my elbow and jumped. My leg fractured, but that pain is nothing compared to what I saw behind me.”

The charred skeleton of the bus stood as a grim monument to the tragedy — bodies burnt beyond recognition, some still seated, others collapsed near the exit. Ruchita, another survivor, described her escape as a rebirth. “I could feel the heat biting my skin. Someone outside shouted to break the glass. I jumped and ran without turning back.” Suryanarayana, also among the survivors, said, “The fire swallowed the entire bus in seconds. Screams still echo in my ears.”