DCP chased mobile snatchers for 750 metres: Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said that while attempting to apprehend the accused involved in mobile phone snatching, DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman Murthy chased the suspects for over 750 metres. During the pursuit, the accused attacked them with knives.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar, and other officials visited the injured officers on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Victory Ground, Chaderghat.

Speaking to the media, the DGP said, “A firing incident took place in the Chaderghat area during an operation against mobile snatchers.”

The main accused, Omar Ansari, has 22 previous cases registered and a rowdy sheet at Kalapathar Police Station. Both the DCP and gunman are stable and expected to be discharged on Monday.

Efforts are underway to trace two absconding accused. Ansari underwent surgery and is reported stable.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sajjanar said, “Special teams are working to apprehend the absconding auto driver and another accused. Several clues have been obtained. We are gathering information about Omar Ansari’s recent movements and his associates.”

He added, “We have enhanced visible policing across the city. Citizens need not worry. Hyderabad police will always ensure their safety. Strict action will be taken against rowdy sheeters and offenders.”

DCP Chaitanya Kumar sustained a neck injury, while gunman Murthy was hurt in the leg. Driver Sandeep acted alertly and played a crucial role. “Five special teams are working to trace the two absconding accused,” added the CP.