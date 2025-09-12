UoH students launch indefinite hunger strike to revoke decision to dissolve students' union

HYDERABAD: Upping the ante against the University of Hyderabad’s decision to dissolve the elected Students’ Union for 2024–25 midway through its term, several student groups launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday, demanding immediate revocation of the move.

The protesting students said the Union’s term was still incomplete when the administration dissolved it and announced fresh elections on September 19, with nominations opening on Thursday. They pointed out that in a recent meeting of all student organisations, barring the ABVP, a consensus was reached to allow the Union to complete its tenure.

“The administration has ignored the student community’s consensus. Until the decision is revoked, we will continue our strike,” the protesters declared.

Administration defends move

University officials, however, maintained that elections must be conducted annually within six to eight weeks of the commencement of the academic session. Citing a committee report, they said the entire process — from filing of nominations to declaration of results, including the campaign — should not exceed 10 days. With the 2025–26 academic session beginning on July 16, officials said the six-to-eight-week window falls between August 27 and September 10.