HYDRAA suspends staff after child falls into manhole

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has accepted responsibility for failing to close an open stormwater drain manhole in the Rein Bazar Division of Yakutpura, into which a five-year-old girl fell on Thursday morning.

An investigation found negligence on the part of two DRF supervisors and two members of the Monsoon Emergency Team (MET). As a result, the two DRF supervisors have been demoted, and the contractor has been instructed to remove the two MET workers from service.

The incident occurred at Maula ka Chilla in Yakutpura on Thursday, when the child accidentally fell into an open manhole. As there was no water flow in the drain, the girl sustained only minor injuries.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday said, “We conducted a preliminary enquiry into the non-closure of the manhole this morning.

Prima facie, HYDRAA is responsible for it.” Treating the matter with utmost seriousness, he convened a meeting with all officials on Friday and issued strict instructions to ensure that such lapses do not recur.

The commissioner directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that all catchpits and manholes across the city are properly covered. In case any uncovered manhole is identified, GHMC and HMWSSB officials must be immediately consulted to secure it.

A thorough inquiry revealed that the manhole had been left uncovered after desilting work on Wednesday.